Mothers, Thick Paint, No Thanks, Chrome tonight; High Up, Jake Bellows, Filter Kings Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I had some “bandwidth limit” issues with the website this morning. What can I tell you — the enormous amount of traffic to Lazy-i.com frankly makes it hard for my service provider to keep up. I think it’s squared away for now. Thank you for your patience.

Let’s get to what’s happening this weekend. I think we’ll all be spending a lot of time down at Slowdown.

Tonight Philly-based indie artist Mothers is playing in the Slowdown front room. The four-piece, headed by Kristine Leschper, released its last album When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired on Grand Jury in 2016. They’ve been compared to Angel Olsen and Jessica Pratt. Opening is Omaha bands Thick Paint and Oquoa. $12, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://mothersathens.bandcamp.com/album/when-you-walk-a-long-distance-you-are-tired">When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired by Mothers</a>

Also tonight Omaha punkers No thanks plays at Brothers Lounge with Lincoln’s Mad Dog & the 20/20s. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://no-thanks.bandcamp.com/album/the-trial">The Trial by No Thanks</a>

And lest we forget, ’80s punk legends Chrome are playing tonight at Dr. Jack’s Drinkery, 3012 No. 102nd St. I’m told this isn’t so much Chrome as Helios Creed playing Chrome songs (since Damon Edge died in 1995). DHX (Dereck Higgins Experience), Human Teeth Parade and Gongfermour open starting at 8 p.m. Advance tickets were $12; no idea what they’re charging at the door.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back down to Slowdown Jr. for album release show for High Up’s new one You Are Here, released on Team Love Records. This could be a crowded celebration. Opening is LA’s Whispertown (Acony Records) and former Omaha singer/songwriter/legend Jake Bellows. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://graveface.bandcamp.com/album/im-a-man">I’m A Man by Whispertown</a>

Also Saturday night, Omaha’s favorite outlaw country band Filter Kings headline a crowded show at Reverb Lounge that also includes Room 100, Prime Time Pickers, The Prairie Gators and Garst. $5, 6 p.m. (yep, 6 p.m.).

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.