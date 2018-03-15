I’m back; new Patrick Buchanan music (Mousetrap); Ex-Girlfriends tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well I’m back from the Florida coast, tanned, rested and ready to go.

Out of the blue while I was in Florida I received an email from Patrick Buchanan, the frontman of Omaha golden age punk band Mousetrap. Now living in Los Angeles, Buchanan has been working on a new musical project called Vicious Lovers, and dropped the first tracks via Bandcamp.

“I recorded literally everything myself,” Buchanan said. “I wrote all the songs, played all the instruments, did the production/mix. Nobody else besides me touched this project in any way, from start to finish, which is the first time that’s ever happened for me.”

The tracks have a snakey, strutting swing that sort of reminds me of Buchanan’s last non-Moustrap outing, 2004’s After Dark — i.e., this is something completely different than the rough punk you remember from Mousetrap. Check out the tracks below and download them from his Bandcamp page (and on Spotify, Amazon & iTunes). Now if only Buchanan could get a crew together to perform these songs live (and then come back to Omaha).

<a href="http://viciouslovers.bandcamp.com/album/vicious-lovers">Vicious Lovers by Vicious Lovers</a>

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaveri’s it’s Brooklyn-based female fronted punkers Ex-Girlfriends. They just got back from playing SXSW where they’re supporting the release of a 4-song cassette called You’re Next, out now on Little Dickman Records. Check it. Opening is Houma and Hussies. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://ex-girlfriends-yourenext.bandcamp.com/album/youre-next">You’re Next by Ex-Girlfriends</a>

