Two Houses, Uh-Oh tonight; Karen Meat, Sunbathe, St. Vincent Saturday; Clarence Tilton, Urgh! Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s gonna be another one of those ice-cold weekends, the kind where it takes every bit of your dying will to drag yourself out of your house/apartment, get into a frozen car and drive somewhere…. especially when it’s so much easier to sit at home all warm and coze and binge-watch The Great British Baking Show on Netflix…

Still… here are some good reasons to put on your leather parka, get out and go…

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s it’s a big four-band bill headlined by Chicago rockers Two Houses. Supporting them is a slew of local acts, top of which is the musically infectious Uh-Oh. With White Wolf T-Shirt and Mad Dog + The 20/20s. $5, 10 p.m.

Saturday night Des Moines’ Karen Meat returns to O’Leavers. She came through here about the same time last year. From the review of that show:

Front woman Karen Meat a.k.a. Arin Eaton, filled the void with her girlish growl on golden garage-rock tunes that got me singing along by the third time through the chorus. Check out the recordings.

With Hussies, Dubb Nubb and Detachable Limbs. $5, 10 p.m.

Also Saturday night, The Brothers is hosting a rock show with Portland act Sunbathe. Razors and headliner Oquoa fill out the bill. $5, 10 p.m. This one’s sneaky good!

And then you have St. Vincent at The Holland. I’ve seen her play here four times, including back when she was basically fronting a rock band. Those early shows (The Waiting Room, Slowdown Jr.) were the best; the more recent ones were too stiff and choreographed (i.e., boring). Add to that the fact that this is happening at Holland Center and, well, that venue isn’t the best place to see a rock show — the pristine, sterile environment kind of sucks the life out of the audience. Maybe that’s why tickets are still available. $32-$42; 8 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, Hi-Fi House is hosting a free listening party for the new Clarence Tilton/Monday Mourners split LP. I’ve listened to a preview copy of the record (a number of times) and can tell you it’s worth your time. 4 p.m.

And finally, over at Film Streams Sunday night, it’s a special screening of Urgh! A Music War. It was way back in August 2005 that myself and Mike Tulis hosted a screening of this film at O’Leaver’s. It was actually my bootleg DVD copy of the full-length version of the movie. You can read about that event (and what the movie’s all about) online right here.

From my review of that night and that screening:

The turnout was good (over 50?), and it was fun to see which bands got the biggest reaction. I think The Cramps won, followed by Gang of Four, Devo and 999 (There were actually people singing along to “Homicide”).

I have no doubt the turnout will be even better when Film Streams downtown screens Urgh! A Music War Sunday night at 7 p.m. If you haven’t seen this film, you should go. Twenty-five years after it was made Urgh! stands as a valuable document of ’80s underground music.

And that’s all I got for this weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Try to stay warm and have a great weekend.

