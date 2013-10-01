Ten Questions with Mimicking Birds; new Anna McClellan track; John Maus, LukDlx tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Sunday night Mimicking Birds opened for someone at The Waiting Room or Reverb, not sure who now. Regardless, the band’s publicist had reached out weeks ago for some promo. I sent her the Ten Questions survey; she’d get back to me.

A few days before the show she sent me some answers from Mimicking Birds frontman Nate Lacy — half of them. Nate didn’t want to answer some things, and asked for different questions. I explained the premise behind Ten Questions is that everyone answers the same 10 questions. He wasn’t interested, and so, no harm, no foul.

Then Saturday afternoon Nate had a change of heart and his publicist sent the following answers. Too late. She asked that even though the concert had passed, would I run them anyway, so here they are. I’ve been listening to Mimicking Birds on Spotify this morning before work. The music is trippy, ethereal, laid-back indie rock that kind of reminds me of Ester Drang. It’s definitely worth checking out. From Portland. On Glacial Pace Records.

So, here’s Ten Questions with Mimicking Birds:

What is your favorite album? Mimicking Birds’ Nate Lacy: Pink Floyd’s The Wall What is your least favorite song? Prob anything by AC/DC What do you enjoy most about being in a band? The exhilaration of performing together as if we’re one entity. What do you hate about being in a band? Touring is prob a hate/love relationship, the uneconomical and negative environmental impacts of it, the exhaustion/health affects, being away from loved ones for long periods of time, the danger of endlessly careening across highways in deranged states, etc., etc., but at the same time there are few things more rewarding than bringing your music to people and experiencing first hand how much the art has affected lives, and being able to hug those people and share that moment of deep connection through the music and its message. It truly gives you a sense of purpose and fulfillment more than any amount of money or things ever could. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)? Water In what city or town do you love to perform? Denver, CO What city or town did you have your worst gig in (and why)? We’ve had a fair amount in similar fashion but more recently prob Austin due to late set time (12:30-1 am set), rude crowd, poor sound, exhaustion, sick, etc., bookended by very long drives. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills? No, I also work at a hotel in Portland as a bellman/valet. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do? Entomologist What are the stories you’ve heard about Omaha, Nebraska? Heard many times we should have been in Omaha instead of Lincoln, NE.

<a href="http://mimickingbirds.bandcamp.com/album/layers-of-us">Layers Of Us by Mimicking Birds</a>

I’ve been listening to this new Anna McClellan album, Yes or No, a ton. My favorite track is the 8-plus-minute epic “Nail-biting Song” which takes you around the sun and back again. Anna’s got such a unique, soulful voice, there’s no question in my mind she’s going to be discovered by a large audience. It takes time.

Anyway, today McClellan dropped another song from the album (below), which comes out Feb. 23 on Father/Daughter Records. You should pre-order your copy now before they run out, cuz they probably will and then you’ll feel stupid for not pre-ordering your own copy.

John Maus plays electronic music. Here’s a guy who (according to Wiki) took two years off to learn how to build modular synthesizer. Now that’s dedication to a genre.

A couple of his albums have garnered praise including a “best new music” nod from Pitchfork; the latest, Screen Memories (2017, Ribbon Music) garnered a massive 8.0 Pitchfork rating. Whoot!

Maus headlines tonight at Reverb Lounge. LukDlx opens.$15, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://johnmaus.bandcamp.com/album/screen-memories">Screen Memories by John Maus</a>

<a href="http://lukdlx.bandcamp.com/album/bad-haircut-tape">bad haircut tape by lukdlx</a>

