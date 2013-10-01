Sean Pratt & the Sweats, Mike Schlesinger, No Thanks tonight; Jocelyn, Conny Franko/Kethro, Dilute Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

January is a cold, black hole. Thankfully this is the last weekend before we crawl out of it.

Shows…

Tonight a couple bands that usually play at places like O’Leaver’s and Brothers Lounge are taking the stage at Reverb: Sean Pratt & The Sweats and Mike Schlesinger. $7, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://seanpratt.bandcamp.com/album/good-grief">Good Grief by Sean Pratt</a>

Also tonight, local punkers No Thanks celebrate the release of their album, The Trial, tonight at OutrSpaces, 528 So. 24th St. Screaming Plastic and Death Cow kick it off at 9 p.m. $10 donation.

<a href="http://no-thanks.bandcamp.com/track/flying-columns-2">Flying Columns by No Thanks</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) there’s a big five-band bill at Pet Shop (old Sweastshop) with Jocelyn (who just signed to BMG Records), Conny Franko w/Kethro, Loud Minority, Dilute and ROA. $6, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://dilute.bandcamp.com/album/demo-2017">DEMO 2017 by DILUTE</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

