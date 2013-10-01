Kasher’s No Resolution headed to iTunes/Amazon; Royal Grove re-opens tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tim Kasher’s big-screen directorial debut, No Resolution, is headed for a premiere on iTunes and Amazon streaming services Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Those who pre-order the release can enter a drawing for a private screening with Tim. The promotion suggests maybe hosting the screening at a local bar or theater and inviting a ton of friends. If I won I’d prefer an uncomfortable one-on-one screening held in my living room, with Tim feverishly explaining every shot and edit decision while my dogs eye him suspiciously from a distance.

I was out of town when Tim screened the film downtown, and I’m dying to see his finished masterpiece. Pre-order info (and find out more about the contest) here. Check out the crazy new trailer below.

* * *

I got a press release telling me about Twin Peaks’ new collection of 7″ singles, Sweet ’17 Singles, which was released over the past six months via Grand Jury.

The press release says Twin Peaks are playing at Vega in Lincoln March 17, but we all know that’s wrong. That Twin Peaks show has been moved to the new Royal Grove, which is celebrating its grand opening tonight with an act named Darude, who I’ve never heard of.

Just glancing at their calendar, this Twin Peaks show will be the first national indie show at the new club. I’m tempted to go, except that it’s on St. Patrick’s Day (and I have a long-standing appointment at The Dubliner on that day). I might have to break it…

