Jon Cobb benefit (Plack Blague, Cult Play, Jocko, Effluvium, Nathan Ma & The Rosettes, Death Cow, Crease) tonight at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’ll admit it right now: I don’t know Jon Cobb. So I reached out to my pal Brad Smith of Almost Music, who told me Mr. Cobb is a member of such notable local punk acts as Bib, Suzi-Q, Dilute and one-man act Ruby Block.

“He’s also one of the kindest, sweetest people I know,” Brad said, and let’s face it, we all know Brad is one helluva judge of character.

According to the One Percent website, Cobb also works at Reverb and The Waiting Room, so, if like me you don’t know who he is, chances are you’ve still crossed paths with him if you’re a music fan.

The reason I’m telling you this is because tonight there’s a benefit for Jon Cobb at The Waiting Room. Cobb has been in and out of the hospital and unable to work. All proceeds from this show will go toward helping pay his personal and medical expenses.

The all-star line-up for tonight’s benefit: Crease, Death Cow, Nathan Ma & the Rosettes, Effluvium, Jocko, Cult Play and Plack Blague. The fun starts at 8 p.m., entry is $10.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.