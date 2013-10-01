Jocelyn signs to BMG; Clarence Tilton, Monday Mourners Saturday; Banditos Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday morning I woke up to find a video on my Facebook feed of local singer Jocelyn announcing she’s been “officially signed to BMG Records.” Now, one assumes she’s signed a contract for BMG to release material under her name. Details were not provided. No dates given for studio work or anything else. See vid below.

BMG is a major label; other BMG artists include Morrissey, David Crosby, Gary Numan and a bunch or radio pop artist I’ve never heard of. In fact, BMG controls a plethora of labels including Mute, Sanctuary and Vagrant.

Here’s how BMG characterizes its artist contracts, from its website: “We have ripped up the old-school record contract and give it to you straight – with no hidden deductions, no unpleasant surprises. Everything clear, everything fair – cards on the table. Deals that you deserve.”

No doubt Jocelyn will be moving to Nashville imminently, where the label will turn her into a star. I don’t know anything about the major-label star-making process, but have a feeling she might be in for some changes. Let’s hope this doesn’t become a “Welcome to the Machine” experience. Jocelyn deserves better. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out the other end of the BMG hit factory…

Now onto the weekend line-up, and it’s a very limited line-up at that.

Try as I may, I don’t see a single indie-rock show — national or otherwise — going on tonight. If I’m missing something, let me know via the comments section.

Tomorrow night is the album release show for the Clarence Tilton/Monday Mourners split LP at Reverb Lounge. We’re talking six songs by each band, one side after the other. How these two bands hooked up I do not know. I’m sure there’s a good story behind it. Regardless, this is a solid slice of vinyl by two of the best alt-country acts in the midwest. $5, 9 p.m., you can’t go wrong.

<a href="http://mondaymourners.bandcamp.com/album/never-going-home">Never Going Home by Monday Mourners</a>

If you’re still craving some twangy rock, Bloodshot Records act Banditos is headlining at Reverb lounge Sunday night. RIYL Alabama Shakes, Drive-By Truckers, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires. The Willards Band opens at 9 p.m. $12.

<a href="http://banditosbama.bandcamp.com/album/visionland">Visionland by Banditos</a>

And guess what? That’s it for the weekend. Like I said, if I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great one.

