Jocelyn signs to BMG; Clarence Tilton, Monday Mourners Saturday; Banditos Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday morning I woke up to find a video on my Facebook feed of local singer Jocelyn announcing she’s been “officially signed to BMG Records.” Now, one assumes she’s signed a contract for BMG to release material under her name. Details were not provided. No dates given for studio work or anything else. See vid below.

BMG is a major label; other BMG artists include Morrissey, David Crosby, Gary Numan and a bunch or radio pop artist I’ve never heard of. In fact, BMG controls a plethora of labels including Mute, Sanctuary and Vagrant.

Here’s how BMG characterizes its artist contracts, from its website: “We have ripped up the old-school record contract and give it to you straight – with no hidden deductions, no unpleasant surprises. Everything clear, everything fair – cards on the table. Deals that you deserve.”

No doubt Jocelyn will be moving to Nashville imminently, where the label will turn her into a star. I don’t know anything about the major-label star-making process, but have a feeling she might be in for some changes. Let’s hope this doesn’t become a “Welcome to the Machine” experience. Jocelyn deserves better. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out the other end of the BMG hit factory…



* * *

Now onto the weekend line-up, and it’s a very limited line-up at that.

Try as I may, I don’t see a single indie-rock show — national or otherwise — going on tonight. If I’m missing something, let me know via the comments section.

Tomorrow night is the album release show for the Clarence Tilton/Monday Mourners split LP at Reverb Lounge. We’re talking six songs by each band, one side after the other. How these two bands hooked up I do not know. I’m sure there’s a good story behind it. Regardless, this is a solid slice of vinyl by two of the best alt-country acts in the midwest. $5, 9 p.m., you can’t go wrong.

Never Going Home by Monday Mourners

If you’re still craving some twangy rock, Bloodshot Records act Banditos is headlining at Reverb lounge Sunday night. RIYL Alabama Shakes, Drive-By Truckers, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires. The Willards Band opens at 9 p.m. $12.

Visionland by Banditos

And guess what? That’s it for the weekend. Like I said, if I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great one.

* * *



Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2018 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.