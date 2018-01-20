High Up announces debut full-length on Team Love, out Feb. 23; and the winners are…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This morning news broke that High Up will release its debut full length, You Are Here, Feb. 23 on Team Love Records.

The album was recorded and produced by Mike Mogis at ARC. Pre-order info is already up on their Bandcamp page. From the press release: “The band… draws from a wide variety of influences — from Janis Joplin, (who (frontwoman) Christine (Fink) is frequently compared to at live shows from misty-eyed ex-hippies), Sam Cooke, and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to Dead Kennedys and The Birthday Party.”

Misty-eyed ex-hippies? Dead Kennedys and The Birthday Party? Hmmm….

Anyway, the track list includes three of four songs off that 4-song EP that came out last year (“Trees Keep Growing” was left off for some reason). Check it out below:

You Are Here Track List

1. Alabama To The Basement

2. Two Weeks

3. Make A Plan To Love Me

4. Blue Moon

5. Girl Walking Home Alone At Night

6. All Torn Up

7. Domino

8. Your System Failed You

9. Glorious Giving In

10. You Can’t Give Up On Me

11. Before The Storm

* * *

Without further ado, the winners of this year’s Lazy-i Best of 2017 CD giveaway are: Cary Waldo, Jack Parks, Evan Keelan-White and Kelly Murphy. Your copies will be dropped in the mail (probably) tomorrow. Thanks to all who entered!

* * *

