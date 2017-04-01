Lazy-i Best of 2017 Comp CD (and giveaway); Jake Bellows, Whispertown tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s the last week of the year, and that means the onslaught of year-end articles and lists. You’ve already saw my list of favorite albums from last year (read it here). Now here are my favorite tracks from 2017, all conveniently collected in my annual Lazy-i Best of… compilation CD, now in its 23nd year. I send this out to friends, family and music biz folks, and now you can get in on the action, too!

Enter the drawing to get your very own, limited edition copy! To enter, either: 1. Send an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com, or 2) Write a comment on one of my Lazy-i related posts in Facebook, or 3, Retweet a Lazy-i tweet (if you use social media and win, I’ll reach out later for your mailing address). Hurry, contest deadline is Friday, Jan. 5 at midnight.

Here’s the track listing:

Far Out Feeling — SUSTO Negative Boogie — David Nance Dum Surfer — King Krule Continental Breakfast — Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile New Streets — Wilder Maker Expect the Bayonet — Sheer Mag Shark Smile — Big Thief Not My Baby — Alvvays Slip Away — Perfume Genius tonite — LCD Soundsystem One to One — Digital Leather That Clown’s Got a Gun — Uranium Club NRGQ — !!! Up All Night — Beck Sugar for the Pill — Slowdive More Romantic — CLOSENESS Hasn’t Failed Me Yet — The Lupines Most of the Time — Luna R.I.P. Santa — SUSTO

Like last year, I’ve also created a Lazy-i Best of 2017 playlist in Spotify, but (also like last year) not all the songs are included (missing are the Lupines and Digital Leather tracks). So if you want the real thing, you’ll have to enter to win. Let’s face it, these comp CDs are bound to be valuable collector’s items after I’m gone, so consider the act of entering (and winning) as a sound financial (as well as cultural) gamble…

* * *

Tonight at Slowdown Jr. it’s the miraculous return of Jake Bellows. The boy wonder behind Neva Dinova and all sorts of sonic goodness returns to his hometown for a night of music with his LA pals Whispertown. $8, 9 p.m. Come in from the cold…

* * *

