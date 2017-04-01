Lazy-i Best of 2017 Comp CD (and giveaway); Jake Bellows, Whispertown tonight…

Lazy-i Best of 2017

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s the last week of the year, and that means the onslaught of year-end articles and lists. You’ve already saw my list of favorite albums from last year (read it here). Now here are my favorite tracks from 2017, all conveniently collected in my annual Lazy-i Best of… compilation CD, now in its 23nd year.  I send this out to friends, family and music biz folks, and now you can get in on the action, too!

Enter the drawing to get your very own, limited edition copy! To enter, either: 1. Send an email with your mailing address to tim.mcmahan@gmail.com, or 2) Write a comment on one of my Lazy-i related posts in Facebook, or 3, Retweet a Lazy-i tweet (if you use social media and win, I’ll reach out later for your mailing address). Hurry, contest deadline is Friday, Jan. 5 at midnight.

Here’s the track listing:

  1. Far Out Feeling — SUSTO
  2. Negative Boogie — David Nance
  3. Dum Surfer — King Krule
  4. Continental Breakfast — Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
  5. New Streets — Wilder Maker
  6. Expect the Bayonet — Sheer Mag
  7. Shark Smile — Big Thief
  8. Not My Baby — Alvvays
  9. Slip Away — Perfume Genius
  10. tonite — LCD Soundsystem
  11. One to One — Digital Leather
  12. That Clown’s Got a Gun — Uranium Club
  13. NRGQ — !!!
  14. Up All Night — Beck
  15. Sugar for the Pill — Slowdive
  16. More Romantic — CLOSENESS
  17. Hasn’t Failed Me Yet — The Lupines
  18. Most of the Time — Luna
  19. R.I.P. Santa — SUSTO

Like last year, I’ve also created a Lazy-i Best of 2017 playlist in Spotify, but (also like last year) not all the songs are included (missing are the Lupines and Digital Leather tracks). So if you want the real thing, you’ll have to enter to win. Let’s face it, these comp CDs are bound to be valuable collector’s items after I’m gone, so consider the act of entering (and winning) as a sound financial (as well as cultural) gamble…

* * *

Tonight at Slowdown Jr. it’s the miraculous return of Jake Bellows. The boy wonder behind Neva Dinova and all sorts of sonic goodness returns to his hometown for a night of music with his LA pals Whispertown. $8, 9 p.m. Come in from the cold…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.

