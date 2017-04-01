I ain’t slackin’; Clarence Tilton, Matt Cox coat drive tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

If you’re wondering why Lazy-i hasn’t been updated daily lately, it’s not that I’m slacking off. There simply hasn’t been anything going on. It’s that time of year when shows slow to a trickle. The only out-of-towners booked for the balance of the year are Whispertown and Jake Bellows at Slowdown Jr. Dec. 26. At least we have those holiday shows in a week or so to look forward to…

And this little show happening tonight at The Waiting Room — It’s a coat drove for the Heart Ministry Center headlined by alt-country superstars Clarence Tilton. The band has a new split-LP with Des Moines band Monday Mourners coming out in mid January. No doubt you’ll hear a few of the new ones tonight. Also on the bill are Sack of Lions and Matt Cox. Tickets are $8 or a gently used coat. It’s an early 7 p.m. start time.

