Universe Contest, BFF tonight; The Urge, Swingin’ Utters Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, not a whole lot going on this weekend. I guess I should blame the Huskers, though I can’t see how football would impact the draw at an indie rock show, especially this season. Anyway, there’s very little happening this weekend from an indie music perspective. No touring indie shows at all.

Tonight, Lincoln’s Universe Contest hosts a release show for their new one, Get Cot Livin’, at The Sydney. Hear Nebraska has a review of the album right here . Lodgings and Des Moines’ Pets With Human Names opens. This one is free (according to Facebook); show starts at 10 p.m.

<a href="http://winners.bandcamp.com/album/get-cot-livin-2">Get Cot Livin’ by UNIVERSE CONTEST</a>

That is really the only indie show on the radar this weekend. Since you’re going to be in Benson anyway (and so close) you might as well drip into The Little Gallery before heading to The Sydney and check out our new show, Bart Vargas’ One Year Later: The Trumplings. “Vargas cast the first Trumpling on Inauguration Day 2017 and committed to the goal of casting one Trumpling a day while Trump is in office. All with the ultimate goal, of exhibiting a future installation made up of 1460* Trumplings to memorialize everyday we had to endure this dark time in our history.” They’re pretty creepy. Check it out at The Little Gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. We’re located in the left bay of the Masonic Lodge, across the street and just east of The Sydney. See you there.

Saturday night it’s a step back into the ’90s as The Waiting Room hosts St. Louis ska-rockers The Urge with Clever and Mandown. It’ll be like a mini Ranch Bowl reunion. 8 p.m., $25.

Also Saturday night, Lookout Lounge has Swingin’ Utters with Western Settings Darius Koski and Joystick. Punk it up. $13, 8 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

