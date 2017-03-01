Those Far Out Arrows, Megan Siebe/Sean Pratt tonight; Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, OEAA Nominee Showcase Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here comes the weekend.

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s it’s a benefit for DREAMers in the state of Nebraska through Nebraska Appleseed. Your donation ($5 minimum please) not only helps a good cause but gets you in to see four solid bands: Those Far Out Arrows, The Sunks, Megan Siebe & Sean Pratt and Practices. 10 p.m. start time. Do it for the kids.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) it’s back to O’Leaver’s for Denver’s Bud Bronson and the Good Timers. Joining them are The Beat Seekers and Mint Wad Wally. $8, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://budbronsonandthegoodtimers.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy-machine">Fantasy Machine by Bud Bronson & The Good Timers</a>

Also Saturday night, Benson bars are once again hosting the Omaha Entertainment and Awards Awards Showcase. Participating venues are The Waiting Room, Reverb Lounge, Barley Street Tavern, Burke’s Pub, The Sydney and 402 Collective. You get 40+ bands for $10. Starts at 7. For full band listing, go to the Facebook event listing here.

Is that it? Yeah, that’s it. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

