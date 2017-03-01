Listening to lately; Iron Chic, Hand Painted Police Car tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Not much happening ’round here. What else is new?

So what have I been listening to lately?

The new one by Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile, Lotta Sea Lice (Matador Records); The Yawpers’ Boy in a Well (Bloodshot), Cults’ Offering, Angel Olsen, Big Thief, the new Beck, Buzzcocks, King Krule’s The OOZ (True Panther), that weird Ben Gibbard cover of Bandwagonesque, Matt Whipkey’s Driver and this one from Sunflower Bean. Look for 3Q reviews in the near future.

Tonight at Lookout Lounge it’s Long Island punk band Iron Chic (SideOneDummy Records) with KC’s Company Retreat, Omaha’s Hand Painted Police Car and Heatwaves. $12, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://ironchic.bandcamp.com/album/you-cant-stay-here">You Can’t Stay Here by Iron Chic</a>

* * *

