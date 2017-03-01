And the Kids, Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship, David Nance tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Northampton, MA, indie band And the Kids headlines a stacked bill tonight at Slowdown Jr. The young four-piece lists Modest Mouse, Rilo Kiley, The Doors and The Police as influences. Their sound has a similar dreamy quality as, say, Alvvays, especially on their new album, Friends Share Lovers (Signature Sounds Recordings). Opening tonight’s show is Omaha garage-rock god David Nance and the legendary Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship. This big show has an early start time: 8 p.m. $10.

<a href="http://andthekidsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/friends-share-lovers">Friends Share Lovers by And The Kids</a>

* * *

