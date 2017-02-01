The Church releases new video, plays tonight at The Waiting Room…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

As if on cue, The Church today released a new video from their upcoming album, Man Woman Life Death Infinity, which comes out Friday. The band plays tonight at The Waiting Room with The Helio Sequence. Tickets are $30, show starts at 8 p.m. Before you go, read my Ten Questions interview with Church frontman Steve Kilbey.

