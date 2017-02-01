Cults, Closeness, The Boner Killerz, Domestica tonight; Vundabar Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, it’s Halloween weekend and you know what that means. Actually, Halloween is next Tuesday, but everyone will be celebrating it this weekend, which means limited rock shows because bars/venues are making way for costume parties. Halloween has turned into St. Patrick’s Day which turned into New Year’s Eve…

But it’s not like there are no show at all this weekend.

Tonight is the big Bemis Art Auction down at Bemis Center, and as reported, the After Party this year features Cults and Cloeseness. Read Cults’ Ten Questions interview right here, then head on down at 9:30 for the show. It’s taking place across the street from the Bemis, actually, at the Okada Sculpture & Ceramics Facility. Tickets are $32 at the door.

Also tonight, a big show at Brothers Lounge: The Boner Killerz celebrate an EP release with Muscle Cousins, Lincoln legends Domestica and Zero Trick Pony. No price listed, but it’s probably around $5. Starts at 9.

<a href="http://thebonerkillerz.bandcamp.com/album/all-boner-killerz-no-boner-fillerz">All Boner Killerz / No Boner Fillerz by The Boner Killerz</a>

And lest we forget, tonight is Spewfest 3 at fabulous O’Leaver’s and the official release of Haunted Gauntlet’s Blessed Possession VHS tape. HG performs along with Glow In the Dark and You Had to Be There. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://hauntedgauntlet.bandcamp.com/album/blessed-possession">BLESSED POSSESSION™ by Haunted Gauntlet</a>

Saturday night, Pet Shop Gallery in Benson is presenting a Milk Run show headlined by Boston indie trio Vundabar. Stathi opens. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="http://vundabar.bandcamp.com/album/acetone">Acetone by Vundabar</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

