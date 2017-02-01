Boris, Lung, The Natural States tonight; Speedy Ortiz, Bob Log III, Whipkey Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Welcome to the weekend. Here we go…

Tonight, Japanese noise rock band Boris (Sargent House Records) headlines at The Waiting Room with Subrosa and Endon. $20, 8 p.m.

Meanwhile at fabulous O’Leaver’s the cello and drum duo of Lung (members of Foxy Shazam) headlines tonight with Crybaby and Screaming Plastic. $5, 9:30 p.m.

<a href="http://lunglunglung.bandcamp.com/album/bottom-of-the-barrel">Bottom of the Barrel by Lung</a>

While over at Brothers Lounge The Natural States headlines with Number One Hit Kids (ex-Wolf Dealer) and Anonymous Henchmen. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://ifeelrealistic.bandcamp.com/album/do-your-parents-know-youre-a-wolf-dealer">Do Your Parents Know You’re a Wolf Dealer?? by Number One Hit Kids</a>

And Satchel Grande plays The Slowdown main room tonight with Domestic Blend. $8, 9 p.m.

The big show Saturday night is the return of Speedy Ortiz, this time to Slowdown Jr. They’re opening for Tera Melos, a band that plays rough, angular math rock, very proggy, very syncopated, very dissonant, very good (if you’re into that sort of thing). The harsh rhythms are cut nicely by Nick Reinhart’s smooth vocals. From Sacramento. On Sargent House. Oquoa opens the evening at 9 p.m. $13 Adv./$15 DOS.

<a href="http://teramelos.bandcamp.com/album/trash-generator">Trash Generator by Tera Melos</a>

Also Saturday night, Bob Log III, the one-man slide guitarist who wears a motorcycle helmet, plays at O’Leaver’s with Lincoln’s Her Flyaway Manner and our very own Lupines. $10, 9 p.m.

And way out at Growler USA Matt Whipkey and his band play a free show Saturday night that starts at 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.