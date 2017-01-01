Trying to figure out Stir Cove for Saturday’s Beck concert; O’Leaversfest weekend…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Saturday night’s Beck concert at Stir Cove will be my first time going to a show at the casino’s outdoor lawn stage, and I’m nervous.

I’ve heard nothing but horror stories about Stir Cove, specifically the parking situation — getting in, and especially getting out — has been described to me as the 9th Ring of Hell, an hour (or more) of my life that I will never get back.

With this in mind, I’ve been asking for advice about how best to get to Stir, and the majority of people are telling me to hoof it over Bob Kerrey Bridge because Harrah’s parking situation is so fucked I’ll want to kill someone by the end of the evening.

I’ve also been told that the facility itself is somewhat seedy (hey, it’s a casino), has sight-line limitations, and can be torturous when hot (though the weather should be pretty nice Saturday night). I’m all ears for advice from any past Stir Cove victims…

The only reason I’m going is because Beck is something of a bucket-list band; I doubt he’ll ever return to our area, so this is it. Of course a full recap of the evening will be online here Monday. This one’s sold out, but aftermarket tickets are still listed at Ticketmaster starting at $76. Show starts at 8 p.m.

What else is happening this weekend?

Well, there’s O’Leaversfest. The two-day event has been split into an indie/garage night and a metal/noise night. Tonight is indie/garage with Sean Pratt and the Sweats, Oquoa, Miwi La Lupa, Midnight Opera, BareBear and Tyrone Storm in the beer garden.

Saturday’s O’Leaverfest line-up is powerhouse noise-punk act Bib, Plack Blague, Cult Play, Satanic Abortion and Dilute. Both of these start at 9 p.m. and cost $7.

<a href="http://bibhc.bandcamp.com/album/the-face">The Face by Bib</a>

Also Saturday night, The Waiting Room is hosting the Daisy Jones’ Locker Summer Spectacular, which involves a car show, pinup pageant and performances by Huge Fucking Waves and The Electroliners. $10, 5 p.m.

And that’s it for the weekend.

All the massive shows (beyond Beck) are happening Monday night, with X at Waiting Room, Spoon/Twin Peaks at Sokol Auditorium and Jay Som at Reverb, but we’ll get to all that next week.

If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.