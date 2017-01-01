Lincoln Calling weekend; Fleet Foxes tonight; Future Islands, Explosions in the Sky Saturday; Marshall Crenshaw Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This will go down as the year’s busiest weekends musicwise, at least from an indie music perspective. Yeah, you’ve got Lincoln Calling going on as well as two outdoor shows in Omaha, but you also have a slew of shows at other venues, all of which is going to require making some tough choices.

For those of you who aren’t afraid to drive to Lincoln, Lincoln Calling is very likely on top of the list. The festival continues tonight (no doubt hampered by those pesky Huskers) and Saturday night. The schedule is below and the cost remains $34 for Friday and Saturday (per day). Three-day passes are $59 (plus $8 fees). Get the full skinny at lincolncalling.com.

Friday

The Bourbon

Angel Olsen

Julie Byrne

UMM Duffy’s Outdoor

Beach Fossils

El Ten Eleven

Closeness

Josh Hoyer

Evan Bartels

Oquoa Zoo Bar

Universe Contest

Gerardo Meza & Friends

Those Far Out Arrows

Kait Berreckman Bodega’s Alley

Future Punx

Sego

I Forgot to Love My Father

Once A Pawn

Jacob James Wilton

Number One Hit Kids The Bay

Kemba

Cakes Da Killa

Jewels and Thalia

Ria Gold 1867 Bar

Eu1ogy

Bogusman

Arc Flash

CBN

Stiff Middle Finger

Screaming Plastic

Edem Soul Music Night Market

Bazille Mills

Ashley Buck

Histrionic

Pleiades and the Bear

Wagon Blasters Saturday

The Bourbon

Charli XCX

Flint Eastwood

Plack Blague Duffy’s Outdoor

(Sandy) Alex G

CupcakKe

Pile

Digital Leather

David Nance

Flowers Forever Zoo Bar

John Moreland

Brad Hoshaw

AZP

Jagaja

Andrea Von Kampen Bodega’s Alley

Ghost Foot

Nation of Language

See Through Dresses

Ro Hempel Band

AllSortsOfGood The Bay

PUP

Yana

The Bad Ideas

Uh Oh

Boner Killerz 1867 Bar

Hovvdy

Crumb

John Freidel

Ojai Night Market

The Ambulanters

Briner

Bokr Tov

Sleep Sinatra

The In-Betweens

Meanwhile, back here in Omaha, One Percent Productions is putting on two nights of outdoor shows with acts that make it seem like a mini Maha Festival. The location is at “Waiting Room Outdoors,” which is just outside of Jake’s on Military Ave. between Maple St. & Binney St. The space will have booze tents, concessions and a food truck.

Tonight’s headliner is Fleet Foxes, whose 10 Questions interview you read right here. Opening band is Canadian act Nap Eyes. $36, 7 p.m.

<a href="http://napeyes.bandcamp.com/album/thought-rock-fish-scale">Thought Rock Fish Scale by Nap Eyes</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the headliner Future Islands — one of most entertaining live indie acts I’ve seen in recent years thanks to the showmanship of frontman Sam Herring. Yeah, he has some crazy dance moves, but he goes above and beyond all that to capture the audience’s attention. This Future Islands show is loaded. You also get co-headliner Explosions in the Sky and the nasty beats of Holy Fuck. Chapel Hill act Jenny Besetzt opens at 5:30 p.m. $35.

What else is happening this weekend?

Tonight the indie-metal rock of Pro-Magnum returns to fabulous O’Leaver’s. It’s been too long since these guys have played at The Club. Opening is Ghost Foot. $5, 10:30 p.m. (after the Husker game).

Also tonight, Austin indie-noise act Vampyre headlines at Brothers Lounge. Joining them are Church of Gravitron and Lincoln’s Dirty Talker. $5, 9 p.m.

And let’s not forget Porchfest is tonight. Bands include Jack Hotel, Matt Cox, The Bottle Tops, McCarthy Trenching, Midwest Dilemma, Picklegrass, The Shineys, The Bedrock and Scott Severin, among others. The line-up and schedule are here.

Saturday night it’s back to Brothers Lounge for the return of Navy Gangs, with Future Punx and Nathan Ma and the Rosettes. $5, 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Phoenix act Pro-Teens headlines at O’Leaver’s with Chaca and Sgt. Leisure. $5, 10 p.m.

<a href="http://proteens.bandcamp.com/album/philistines">Philistines by PRO TEENS</a>

Finally Sunday night, the legendary Marshall Crenshaw plays an early evening show at The Slowdown. Bottle Rocks open. This starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $22 Adv/$27 DOS.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

