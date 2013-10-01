Hi-Fi House goes public; Thick Paint, Sean Pratt/Sweats tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday Hi-Fi House launched its official website, or as Kate Dussault who runs the place said on Facebook: “We’re public now.”

Hi-Fi House has been operating on the down-low for over a year. I first wrote about it in April 2016 (right here), when HFH had a sort of open house for Record Store Day. Four months later, the Omaha World-Herald‘s Mike Kelly did a formal column about HFH (discussed here), which was sort of a coming out party, but still, details about the operations were tightly held.

Now HFH has stepped out of the shadows and began actively soliciting memberships via its website at http://www.hifi.house. On the website, HFH defines itself as “a social listening library where people gather to share their love of music” and lists details about its listening room, library, musicology, events and lab projects. I know it as a place people can go to listen to selections from its enormous vinyl collection on HFH’s multi-thousand-dollar sound system. It’s also a venue for live performances (recently, with a heavy jazz bent).

Memberships are listed as running between $300 and $1,000 annually. For actual costs and benefits, you have to contact them or drop by the space, which is located at 3724 Farnam St.

Is there more to say? Yes, but I’ll wait until I get a chance to interview Dussault on the record. In the meantime, check out the place during one of its upcoming events.

Speaking of events, there’s one just up the street from Hi-Fi House tonight at the Brothers Lounge. Thick Paint (back from the road) headlines a show that also features Sean Pratt and the Sweats and Jim Schroeder. No price listed (probably $5), starts at 10 p.m.

True story: Last night I had a dream that I was singing Husker Du songs to a high school concert band. This morning I woke to find Grant Hart had died. As one of his bandmate’s once sang, makes no sense at all…

