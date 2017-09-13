Farnam Fest set times announced, Sextile added (afterparty)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday, the folks putting on this Saturday’s Farnam Fest released the set times, below:

3:00 — Both

3:45 — Miwi La Lupa

4:30 — High Up

5:20 — Yes You Are

6:25 — White Mystery

7:30 — Icky Blossoms

8:50 — Shannon and the Clams

10:10 — Tennis

Just noticed that both Yes You Are and Icky Blossoms are playing. What are the chances for a pseudo Tilly & The Wall reunion?

Farnam Fest will be held at 40th & Farnam in the Blackstone District. It’s free and all ages.

Also of note Los Angeles New Wave garage act Sextile (Felte Records), who originally was slated to play at Milk Run Saturday night, has had that show moved to Blackstone Meatball as a sort of Farnam Fest after party. The 11 p.m. show is free, with Ojai opening.

<a href="http://sextile.bandcamp.com/album/albeit-living">Albeit Living by Sextile</a>

* * *

