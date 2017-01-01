Beach Fossils added to Lincoln Calling; Vagabon, See Through Dresses, Ralph White tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A couple weeks ago when it was announced that Charles Bradley had canceled his upcoming tour dates — including the Sept. 29 Lincoln Calling appearance — I figured the show would go on without a second headliner that day (Angel Olsen already is slated). But just like that Lincoln Calling lined up a replacement in the form of Beach Fossils.

The Brooklyn band that records on hot label Captured Tracks is part of a family of cool indie bands that includes DIIV, Wild Nothing and Heavenly Beat. You might remember them for their role in the ill-fated HBO series Vinyl (They were The Nasty Bits, fronted by “Kip Stevens” a.k.a. James Jagger (as in Mick’s son)). Not a bad get for a last-minute addition. And I do mean last minute — Lincoln Calling is the weekend after next weekend. Find out more at lincolncalling.com.

* * *

Two shows tonight.

At Reverb it’s hot new indie act Vagabon. Pitchfork calls the Brooklyn act fronted by Lætitia Tamko “an Indie Rock Game Changer.” I wouldn’t go that far. Instead, she carries on a tradition of great songwriting that starts way back with Liz Phair and stands side by side with today’s best, such as Speedy Ortiz and Hop Along (who I’m most reminded of). Our very own game changer, See Through Dresses, opens along with Nnamdi Ogbonnaya. $12, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://vagabon.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-worlds">Infinite Worlds by Vagabon</a>

Also tonight, Simon Joyner is hosting a show at his house featuring singer/songwriter Ralph White. White was a member of well-loved punk bluegrass outfit Bad Livers. He plays a wooden six-string banjo, violin, button accordion and kalimba. Simon says his music is “in the spirit of appalachian avant garde country bluegrass music.” Screaming Plastic (cello/guitar improv) and L. Eugene Methe (solo singer-songwriter pop) are opening. Doors at 7:30 and show starting at 8 sharp. Cost is a donation of $5-$10. Simon and Sara’s house is located at 4216 S. 22nd St.

<a href="http://ralphwhite.bandcamp.com/album/tossing-pebbles-on-the-sleeping-beast">Tossing Pebbles on the Sleeping Beast by Ralph White + Thor Harris</a>

* * *

