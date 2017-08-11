Ten Questions with Built to Spill; Closeness, Chemicals tonight; Lungs, Chemicals Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This is the third in a series of Ten Questions interviews with bands performing at the Maha Music Festival Aug. 19 at Aksarben Village. For the printed version of all interviews, pick up the August issue of The Reader.

Built to Spill

Along with Death Cab for Cutie and Modest Mouse, Built to Spill defined the Pacific Northwest indie rock sound of the late ’90s. The band is the product of singer/songwriter/guitarist Doug Martsch, who formed Built to Spill in Boise, Idaho in 1993. While 1997’s Perfect from Now On is considered the breakthrough, my favorite is the follow-up, 1999’s Keep It Like a Secret, which included seminal songs “The Plan,” “Time Trap” and “You Were Right,” a trio of hits that weren’t hits fueled by soaring melodies and blazing guitars.

Built to Spill has since released five more full-lengths, all on Warner Bros, including their latest, 2015’s Untethered Moon. Martsch is no stranger to Omaha, having played here a number of times dating back to one very memorable, smokey show at good ol’ Sokol Underground.

What is your favorite album?

Doug Martsch: Welcome to Miami by Slam Dunk

2. What is your least favorite song?

The whole album is good.

3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?

Fucking around.

4. What do you hate about being in a band?

People throwing things at me.

5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?

Legal

6. In what city or town do you love to perform?

All of them.

7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?

Aspen, Colorado, because rich people suck.

8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?

I think it took me 26 years.

9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?

Scientist; contortionist

10. What are the stories you’ve heard about Omaha, Nebraska?

Too many to account.

The Maha Music Festival is Aug. 19 at Aksarben Village. The day-long concert runs from noon to midnight. Tickets are $55. For set times and more information, go to mahamusicfestival.com.

All right, what’s happening this weekend? Of note, you’ll have two chances to see one of the area’s most dynamic acts.

The first chance is tonight when The Slowdown hosts a fundraiser for Mind & Soul 101.3 FM. Headlining is R-Style, described as “a high energy, R&B, Pop, and Soul show band based in Omaha, NE.” Also on the bill is hip-hop act The Dilla Kids featuring Marcey Yates.

For indie fans, this benefit also features 2016 break-out act CLOSENESS in what I’ve been told may be one of their last Omaha shows for awhile. Opening is the aforementioned “dynamic” act, Chemicals — an inspiring, progressive jazz-rock combo that must be seen to be believed. This 8 p.m. show is $10 adv/$12 DOS.

Also tonight Milk Run has Colorado act Gleemer with Minnesota’s Infinite Me and Rivercourt. $8, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://gleemer.bandcamp.com/album/moving-away">Moving Away by Gleemer</a>

While over at fabulous O’Leaver’s it’s a handful of locals headlined by Satellite Junction with Time Giants and Doom Lagoon. $5, 10 p.m.

Saturday night Minnesota doom sludge band Lungs plays at Brothers lounge. It’s also the world-wide stage debut of Howlett. Noise act Höchste kicks it off at 9. $5.

Finally, Saturday is that second chance to see Chemicals, this time headlining at Reverb Lounge. Opening are Oketo and The Grand Poobah. 9 p.m., $6 Adv./$8 DOS.

So you have two chances to check out Chemicals. Unfortunately I’m going to miss them both as I’m writing this from the road. If you’re in town, check it out.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

