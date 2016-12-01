NOmaha Alerts (Courtney Barnett, Ted Leo, Algiers, Rural Alberta Advantage, OCS (a.k.a Oh Sees)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Because you asked for it (no, demanded it: It’s time for another wave of NOmaha Alerts (*mree mree mree mreeee*).

I’ve been getting lots o’ press releases this week about new releases and tours that are bypassing our great city.

Top o’ the list is Courtney Barnett, who announced today she’s releasing an LP with Kurt Vile on Matador Oct. 13 called Lotta Sea Lice. It’s a collaboration, as is their fall North American tour, that includes three dates in Chicago and a St. Paul date, but… NOmaha.

Today Ted Leo announced he’s sending out downlinks to his Kickstarter supporters for his new double LP The Hanged Man. His tour starts Sept. 9 and runs for two months and includes Chicago Sept. 22, Minneapolis Nov. 11 and… NOmaha.

Yesterday Algiers, maybe Matador Records’ best new thing, announced a crapload of new North American tour dates, the closest being Chicago on Oct. 18. But still… NOmaha.

Also yesterday, Saddle Creek Records announced that it’s releasing the next album by Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild, Oct. 13. A lengthy tour is planned that comes nowhere near Omaha, or… NOmaha.

On Monday The Oh Sees, who recently changed their name to simply Oh Sees, announced that they are changing their name again, this time to OCS. They’re releasing their 20th album, Memory of a Cut Off Head, Nov. 17 via Castle Face, under the OCS moniker. Of course there’s a lengthy fall tour planned, but… NOmaha dates. (Why the Nebraska boycott, OCS?).

And the list goes on, including just-announced tours by Hope Sandoval, Death from Above, Protomartyr, The National, Luna — all NOmaha tours…

But let’s not be gloomy Gusses. We do have Beck coming next month…

* * *

