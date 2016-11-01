New SAVAK, touring with Pinback; Laura Stevenson, Jeff Rosenstock, Meat Wave tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Friends of Omaha ex-patriot Mike Jaworski — a.k.a. “Jaws” — will be happy to hear that his latest band SAVAK has a new album coming out Oct. 28 on Earnest Jennings Records called Cut-Ups. The band premiered the first single, “Natural Light,” yesterday via hipster mouthpiece Brooklyn Vegan. Check out the track and pre-order the album here.

You might remember Mike from previous bands such as The Cops, Hong Gyn Corp and Hello From Waveland, among others. He also ran Mt. Fuji Records, which released a handful of Little Brazil albums.

SAVAK also is performing several dates in support of Pinback this fall, including two-night stands in Washington, D.C., Allston, MA, and Philadelphia as well as one-offs in Hamden, CT, and New York City. Unfortunately, it’s a NOmaha tour at this point, but with Jaws’ connections, I wouldn’t be surprised if SAVAK rolls through town eventually…

<a href="http://savak.bandcamp.com/album/cut-ups">Cut-Ups by SAVAK</a> * * *

If the name Laura Stevenson sounds familiar it could be because she contributed to Tim Kasher’s 2013 album Adult Film, and has toured with Kasher in the past. She’s also played through Omaha before (last time, at Slowdown Jr. in November 2015). Anyway, Stevenson opens tonight for Jeff Rosenstock at Lookout Lounge. Uh Oh also is on the bill. $15, 8 p.m.

Also tonight, Chicago punk band Meat Wave (Side One Dummy Records) headlines at Reverb Lounge. Rad Payoff opens. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://meatwavechicago.bandcamp.com/album/the-incessant">The Incessant by Meat Wave</a>

* * *

