Lincoln Calling final line-up announced; Kevin Morby tonight…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Last Friday the folks at Lincoln Calling (i.e., Hear Nebraska) announced the final line-up for this year’s event Sept. 28-30. “Closeness, Oquoa, Flowers Forever, Darren Keen, The Ambulanters will join headliners Charli XCX, Best Coast, Angel Olsen, along with Charles Bradley, Frankie Cosmos, Pup, (Sandy) Alex G, John Moreland and so many more of the country’s top emerging artists,” according to the press release.
It is, indeed, a loaded ticket, with something special every night, Thursday (Frankie Cosmos, Navy Gang, Best Coast); Friday (Angel Olsen, Charles Bradley, UMM) and Saturday (Pile, Charlie XCX, Digital Leather). It’s going to make it hard for us Omahans to pick one night to drive down there. Day passes are $29 for Thursday and $34 for Friday and Saturday (per day). Three-day passes are $59 (plus $8 fees). Do the math.
Here’s the full line-up w/venues:
Thursday
Bourbon Theater
Best Coast
Cayetana
Twinsmith
Duffy’s Outdoor
Palehound
Wand
Post Animal
Acid Dad
Matt Stansberry & the Romance
Salt Creek
Zoo Bar
Mount Moriah
Ian Sweet
McCarthy Trenching
The Artichoke Hearts
Bodega’s Alley
Malcolm London
R.O.E.
M Shah
HAKIM
Maddog & the 20/20’s
Stathi
The Bay
Frankie Cosmos
Navy Gangs
Thick Paint
Sean Pratt
1867
Street Sects
Cult Play
Crease
Darren Keen
Low Long Signal
Verse and the Vices
Bomb Earth
Night Market
Jens Lehman
Karmen Delancey
Indigenous AK
Bach Mai
Orion Walsh
Friday
The Bourbon
Angel Olsen
Julie Byrne
UMM
Duffy’s Outdoor
Charles Bradley
El Ten Eleven
Closeness
Josh Hoyer
Evan Bartels
Oquoa
Zoo Bar
Universe Contest
Gerardo Meza & Friends
Those Far Out Arrows
Kait Berreckman
Bodega’s Alley
Future Punx
Sego
I Forgot to Love My Father
Once A Pawn
Jacob James Wilton
Number One Hit Kids
The Bay
Kemba
Cakes Da Killa
Jewels and Thalia
Ria Gold
1867 Bar
Eu1ogy
Bogusman
Arc Flash
CBN
Stiff Middle Finger
Screaming Plastic
Edem Soul Music
Night Market
Bazille Mills
Ashley Buck
Histrionic
Pleiades and the Bear
Wagon Blasters
Saturday
The Bourbon
Charli XCX
Flint Eastwood
Plack Blague
Duffy’s Outdoor
(Sandy) Alex G
CupcakKe
Pile
Digital Leather
David Nance
Flowers Forever
Zoo Bar
John Moreland
Brad Hoshaw
AZP
Jagaja
Andrea Von Kampen
Bodega’s Alley
Ghost Foot
Nation of Language
See Through Dresses
Ro Hempel Band
AllSortsOfGood
The Bay
PUP
Yana
The Bad Ideas
Uh Oh
Boner Killerz
1867 Bar
Hovvdy
Crumb
John Freidel
Ojai
Night Market
The Ambulanters
Briner
Bokr Tov
Sleep Sinatra
The In-Betweens
* * *
Tonight at Reverb Lounge it’s Kevin Morby, who’s Ten Question survey you read here last week. Morby’s new album City Music (Dead Oceans, 2017) is very good indeed, especially if you’re a fan of Kurt Vile-style songwriting. Shannon Lay opens at 9 p.m. $12.
* * *
Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.
No Comments »
No comments yet.
RSS feed for comments on this post. TrackBack URL
Recent Comments