Lincoln Calling final line-up announced; Kevin Morby tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last Friday the folks at Lincoln Calling (i.e., Hear Nebraska) announced the final line-up for this year’s event Sept. 28-30. “Closeness, Oquoa, Flowers Forever, Darren Keen, The Ambulanters will join headliners Charli XCX, Best Coast, Angel Olsen, along with Charles Bradley, Frankie Cosmos, Pup, (Sandy) Alex G, John Moreland and so many more of the country’s top emerging artists,” according to the press release.

It is, indeed, a loaded ticket, with something special every night, Thursday (Frankie Cosmos, Navy Gang, Best Coast); Friday (Angel Olsen, Charles Bradley, UMM) and Saturday (Pile, Charlie XCX, Digital Leather). It’s going to make it hard for us Omahans to pick one night to drive down there. Day passes are $29 for Thursday and $34 for Friday and Saturday (per day). Three-day passes are $59 (plus $8 fees). Do the math.

Here’s the full line-up w/venues: Thursday

Bourbon Theater

Best Coast

Cayetana

Twinsmith Duffy’s Outdoor

Palehound

Wand

Post Animal

Acid Dad

Matt Stansberry & the Romance

Salt Creek Zoo Bar

Mount Moriah

Ian Sweet

McCarthy Trenching

The Artichoke Hearts Bodega’s Alley

Malcolm London

R.O.E.

M Shah

HAKIM

Maddog & the 20/20’s

Stathi The Bay

Frankie Cosmos

Navy Gangs

Thick Paint

Sean Pratt 1867

Street Sects

Cult Play

Crease

Darren Keen

Low Long Signal

Verse and the Vices

Bomb Earth Night Market

Jens Lehman

Karmen Delancey

Indigenous AK

Bach Mai

Orion Walsh Friday

The Bourbon

Angel Olsen

Julie Byrne

UMM Duffy’s Outdoor

Charles Bradley

El Ten Eleven

Closeness

Josh Hoyer

Evan Bartels

Oquoa Zoo Bar

Universe Contest

Gerardo Meza & Friends

Those Far Out Arrows

Kait Berreckman Bodega’s Alley

Future Punx

Sego

I Forgot to Love My Father

Once A Pawn

Jacob James Wilton

Number One Hit Kids The Bay

Kemba

Cakes Da Killa

Jewels and Thalia

Ria Gold 1867 Bar

Eu1ogy

Bogusman

Arc Flash

CBN

Stiff Middle Finger

Screaming Plastic

Edem Soul Music Night Market

Bazille Mills

Ashley Buck

Histrionic

Pleiades and the Bear

Wagon Blasters Saturday

The Bourbon

Charli XCX

Flint Eastwood

Plack Blague Duffy’s Outdoor

(Sandy) Alex G

CupcakKe

Pile

Digital Leather

David Nance

Flowers Forever Zoo Bar

John Moreland

Brad Hoshaw

AZP

Jagaja

Andrea Von Kampen Bodega’s Alley

Ghost Foot

Nation of Language

See Through Dresses

Ro Hempel Band

AllSortsOfGood The Bay

PUP

Yana

The Bad Ideas

Uh Oh

Boner Killerz 1867 Bar

Hovvdy

Crumb

John Freidel

Ojai Night Market

The Ambulanters

Briner

Bokr Tov

Sleep Sinatra

The In-Betweens

Tonight at Reverb Lounge it’s Kevin Morby, who’s Ten Question survey you read here last week. Morby’s new album City Music (Dead Oceans, 2017) is very good indeed, especially if you’re a fan of Kurt Vile-style songwriting. Shannon Lay opens at 9 p.m. $12.

<a href="http://kevinmorby.bandcamp.com/album/city-music">City Music by Kevin Morby</a>

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.