Gloom Balloon, Kasher’s ‘No Resolution’ film premier tonight; Femme Fest BFFriday and Saturday; Looming, No Getter Sunday…

I’m getting a jump on the weekend because I’ll be out of town when all this is going down. Needless to say, reception may be spotty at ol’ Lazy-i Central for the next few days. Bear with me, folks.

Tonight (Thursday) at The Slowdown Gloom Balloon celebrates the release of their new LP Drying the Eyes of the Goddess of Gloom, Underneath the Stars and the Moon. If’n you don’t know, the band is fronted by Patrick Tape Fleming from Poison Control Center. Says Patrick: “This album is an audacious attempt to mount a fully orchestrated, classically minded conceptual work within the context of contemporary indie rock. Both forward-thinking and backward-minded, a collision of bygone musical styles and one of the most ambitious records you are likely to hear this year.” Christopher the Conquered and Middle Folk open the show. $10, 8 p.m.

I’m told there’s also a free listening party at Hi-Fi House from 3 to 5 p.m.

Also tonight at Film Streams it’s the Omaha premiere of the debut feature film from Tim Kasher, No Resolution. Kasher talked briefly about the film in this interview / profile I wrote for The Reader last May.

About the film, Kasher said: “I’m also going to put it out on places you expect, like iTunes and Amazon, but it’s all kind of just me doing it, you know? I’m kind of making up the rules as I go.” And, he’d prefer that people see his movie in a group setting rather than a living room. “I’m still old school in the sense that I really love the idea of a captive audience at a theater or gallery. It really can affect and shape how you experience the movie.”

For this screening, Kasher will introduce the film and do a brief musical performance, followed by the film and a post-show Q&A. Tix are $16 gen; $14 for students, and $12 for Film Streams members like me. I’m sorry I’m gonna miss this! You shouldn’t. Starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available right here.

The only thing on the radar for this weekend is the third annual Femme Fest in Benson. The rules: You have to have at least one female member in your band to participate. It’s a celebration of women in music. Cost is $10 per night, which gets you into all the venues.

Here’s the schedule:

FRIDAY The Waiting Room Lounge

6 – 6:45 SEE THROUGH DRESSES

7 – 7:45 Edem Soul Music

8 – 8:45 Dominique Morgan & the Experience

9 – 9:45 DAZZLESHIPS

10 – 10:45 Enjoli

11 – 11:45 Briner

12 – 12:45 The Boner Killerz

1 – 1:45 FREAKABOUT Reverb Lounge

7:15 – 8 Electricradbolt

8:15 – 9 Clark & Company

9:15 – 10 Audrey Edris

10:15 – 11 Virginia Kathryn

11:15 – 12 Molly & the Dustbunnies

12:15 – 1 Yoniverse The Barley Street Tavern

7 – 7:45 Soul Tree

8 – 8:45 Edge of Arbor

9 – 9:45 Tragic Martha

10 – 10:45 Daisy Distraction

11 – 11:45 Verse and the Vices

12 – 12:45 Schwervon! (KS) Petshop

9 – 9:45 Hasco Duo

10 – 10:45 Alexa Dexa

11 – 11:45 Stacy Barelos

12 – 12:45 Screaming Plastic Burke’s Pub

7:15 – 8 Pony Creek

8:15 – 9 The Midnight Wanderers

9:15 – 10 Megan Siebe & Sean Pratt

10:15 – 11 Kat Ludwick & Kate Williams

11:15 – 12 Artichoke Hearts

12:15 – 1 The Wildwoods The Sydney

8:15 – 9 Plastic Garbage

9:15 – 10 The Way Out

10:15 – 11 MOBINA GALORE (CANADA)

11:15 – 12 Death Cow

12:15 – 1 Muscle Cousins SATURDAY The Waiting Room Lounge

5 – 5:45 Omaha Girls Rock Panel Discussion

6 – 6:45 All Young Girls Are Machine Guns // Petals & Thorns

7 – 7:45 Embi

8 – 8:45 Badland Girls

9 – 9:45 The Electroliners

10 – 10:45 Belles & Whistles

11 – 11:45 Kait Berreckman

12 – 12:45 Dirt House

1 – 1:45 PLEIADES & THE BEAR Reverb Lounge

7:15 – 8 Mary Ruth

8:15 – 9 Falt Lines

9:15 – 10 Ashley Buck

10:15 – 11 Emily Ward

11:15 – 12 Kristen Taylor Barley Street Tavern

7 – 7:45 Joya

8 – 8:45 Naive Filter

9 – 9:45 Elizabeth Ghandour (MN)

10 – 10:45 Hartford/Focht

11 – 11:45 Bell Mine

12 – 12:45 Aviatrix Petshop

8 – 8:45 Aly Peeler

9 – 9:45 Keiria Marshae

10 – 10:45 The Hottman Sisters

11 – 11:45 Ria Gold

12 – 12:45 DJ P2K Burke’s Pub

7:15 – 8 The Shineys

8:15 – 9 Beauty School (IL)

9:15 – 10 Bathtub Maria

10:15 – 11 Blue Bird

11:15 – 12 Powerful Science

12:15 – 1 The SuperBytes The Sydney

8:15 – 9 Domestica

9:15 – 10 The Morbs

10:15 – 11 Shit Flowers

11:15 – 12 The Clocks

12:15 – 1 Universe Contest

Finally Sunday night Milk Run is hosting an indie show with Prince Daddy & The Hyena (NYC) , Looming (Springfield, No Sleep Records), Runaway Brother (Ohio, Tiny Engines Records) and the last-ever performance by No Getter. $7, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://loomingband.bandcamp.com/album/nailbiter">Nailbiter by Looming</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

