Bleached, Sean Pratt/Sweats, Mugen Hoso, Boner Killerz tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Just time to tell you about a couple shows tonight…

Bleached returns to Reverb Lounge with Sean Pratt and the Sweats. I did a Ten Questions with the band when they came through Reverb last October, which you can read online here. The band has since released the EP Can You Deal on Secretly, which you can listen to/buy below. $12, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://bleached.bandcamp.com/album/can-you-deal">Can You Deal? by Bleached</a> Also tonight, Japanese punk rock duo Mugen Hoso plays tonight at Brothers Lounge. The Boner Killerz open. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://mugenhoso.bandcamp.com/album/live-or-die">Live or Die by Mugen Hoso 無限放送</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.