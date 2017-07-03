Conor cancels but Big Thief is still on; happy 3rd of July…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

They should move Independence Day to the first Monday of July, that way we can avoid these odd holidays in the middle of the week. This year’s July 4th is a pain in the ass for anyone who has to work today.

* * *

In old music news, if you haven’t heard already the July 13 Conor Oberst concert that was to be held outdoors in Benson has been cancelled. From what I’ve been told, the City put a kibosh on it citing noise complaints from the last few outdoor Benson concerts. I guess the City is OK with outdoor shows on weekends, but not on a Thursday night.

The Oberst concert had an early start time with only one opener; I have to believe it would have wrapped up by 10 p.m. Why the City is so concerned is a mystery, especially considering it has no qualms with people shooting off mortar shells at 11 p.m. during the work week.

Anyway, Big Thief was scheduled to open for Oberst on the July 13 show, and while Oberst hasn’t rescheduled at a different venue, Big Thief has, and at none other than fabulous O’Leaver’s.

Big Thief could be the most successful band on Saddle Creek Records’ current roster of touring acts — certainly it’s the most celebrated. Their new album, Capacity, has a staggering 8.3 Pitchfork rating and is listed as “best new music.” That’s rare air for a Saddle Creek band.

Tickets to Big Thief are $10 Adv/$12 DOS show and are on sale on the event’s Facebook event page. I gotta think this one will sell out…

* * *

I’d like to tell you there was some great shows going on tonight, since we all have tomorrow off, but… nothing. And nothing tomorrow night, either.

Regardless, have a good July 4 and, as my mom used to say, try not to blow your hand off.

* * *

