Those Far Out Arrows, Thick Paint, BFF tonight; Sean Pratt/Sweats, Universe Contest, Uh Oh Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another first Friday of the month means another Benson First Friday.

But not just any BFF. Tonight marks the five-year anniversary for BFF. To celebrate, the BFF crew is hosting a giant group photo at the corner of Military and Maple streets at 6:15 p.m.. All businesses, community members, artists, bands and patrons are invited to get in the photo. Don’t forget to say “cheese.”

Musicwise, The Sydney is the place to be for BFF. Tonight Those Far Out Arrows headlines with Thick Paint and The Sam’s Martin (uh, is Sam Martin in this band?). The free show starts at 10 p.m.

Also tonight, if you’re in the neighborhood, stop into The Little Gallery, just across the street and down a little ways from The Sydney in the Masonic Lodge Building. Tonight’s show is “Switch It Up,” by Courtney Kenny Porto. Light Switch Covers = art. Read about the show here. We’re open 6 to 9 p.m. Beer provided, and food and stuff. Stop in!

Tomorrow night (Saturday), Minnesota one-man trash rocker Jaw Knee Ver is at Brothers Lounge. Joining him are Sean Pratt & The Sweats and Iowa City’s Hot Tang. No price listed on this one but I’m guessing it’s around $5 and starts at 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Lincoln band The Ambulanters headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s Joining them are fellow Lincolnites Universe Contest and our very own indie punkers Uh Oh. $5, 9:30 p.m.

<a href="http://theambulanters.bandcamp.com/album/leave-the-house">Leave The House by The Ambulanters</a> What am I missing? Put it in the comments section. It’s gonna be a hot one. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.