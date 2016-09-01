Satchel Grande, The Hollands, Low Long Signal, Scott Severin tonight; The Joy Formidable, Radkey Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Judging by the white tents that have risen from the concrete in the NoDo area around the ball park, it’s College World Series time again.

While I applaud the City of Omaha for continuing this fine collegiate tradition, I personally could not give two f—s about the CWS. But The Slowdown does, and who can blame them? Their complex, prime real estate just west of the stadium, hosts a large outdoor beer garden with a stage. Ah, but their live music almost always features cover bands. Because the folks who come to see the CWS care about as much about indie rock as I do about college baseball.

That said, tonight original music band Satchel Grande is playing on Slowdown’s outdoor stage starting at 9 p.m. If you can find a place to park — and you’re not afraid of the impending thunderstorms — the free concert could be crazy and weird. And Satchel Grande always is worth catching.

What else is happening tonight and this weekend?

There’s an interesting show at The Milk Run headlined by The Hollands. According to their Facebook page they’re “a 21st century nomadic family based in the US via Australia and frolic in the Americana, folk revival scene.” They count among their influences The Pogues, Carter Family and Woven Hand. Also on the bill: Madison Growler, Not Ben Shin, and Druce Campbell. $5, 9 p.m.

Fabulous O’Leaver’s is hosting Low Long Signal, Armful of Tiger Lilies, Barrows and Towering Rogue. $5, 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln singer/songwriter and former NYC scenester Scott Severin headlines at Barley Street Tavern tonight. Joining him are Deven Cadwell and Brikwondo. $5, 9 p.m.

Tomorrow night’s marquee event is The Joy Formidable at The Waiting Room. You remember them from Maha2016. Radkey, another Maha refugee, opens. $18, 9 p.m.

Believe it or not, that’s all I got for this weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a good one…

