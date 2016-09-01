Review: The Knast – Reckless Soul; Thick Paint, Media Jeweler, Sam Martin tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Listening to…

The Knast, Reckless Soul (2017, self-release) — Seattle pseudo garage-rock band… and I say “pseudo” because their sound is too smoothed over and mainstream to be confused with, say, a Burger Records act. Call their sound “professional” as in well-played, clean, pop rock that’s easy on the ears and easy to forget. Standout track: “Side Effects.” Rating: No.

* * *

I’ve listened to a few Media Jeweler tracks (from $99 R/T Hawaii); it took awhile to find one with vocals. So, a lot of instrumentals, angular/progressive, almost mathy, at times exhausting, intricate, by way of Santa Ana, CA. Omaha’s own Thick Paint headlines tonight. Sam Martin opens. And… it’s at fabulous O’Leaver’s. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://mediajeweler.bandcamp.com/album/99-r-t-hawaii">$99 R/T Hawaii by Media Jeweler</a>

* * *

