Farnam Fest goes next level (Tennis, Shannon & the Clams, White Mystery); Diet Cig, Rays, David Nance tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Remember when your typical neighborhood/business district block party meant a tiny stage and a handful of local bands belting it out in the hot sun? Not anymore.

Benson has a bunch of outdoor street concerts in the works this year (one of which, held a couple weeks ago, may have rattled your windows until 11 p.m.). And now The Blackstone District is stepping up this year, taking its annual street gig, held in the parking lot behind Mula, to new heights.

Farnam Fest, slated for Sept. 16, is a free event. The line-up: Tennis (who recently opened for The Shins at Stir Cove), Shannon and the Clams (who played last year’s sold out River City Star boat cruise), White Mystery (a perennial must-see duo at SXSW), Yes You Are (Kianna Alarid from Tilly and the Wall’s new bag), High Up (the brightest new star in the Omaha music scene), Miwi La Lupa (the Omaha transplant with albums out on Team Love) and Both (Omaha hip-hop up-and-comers).

Music kicks off at 4 p.m. but the festival starts at 11 a.m. Yeah, but what about that buzz-kill Husker game? Festival promoter/booker Sam Parker says they plan on projecting the game onto the stage earlier in the day. If you can’t beat ’em, join em.

* * *

Lots o’ music tonight…

Oakland CA band Rays headlines tonight at Brothers Lounge. Low-fi garage slacker rock that counts Desperate Bicycles and Eddy Current Suppression Ring among its influences. Opening is the hardest working man in Omaha music, David Nance and his Group, and Billy Liebermann $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://raysoakland.bandcamp.com/album/rays">RAYS by RAYS</a>

Diet Cig returns to Omaha tonight, this time at Reverb Lounge. The band played Maha last year, and just released their debut LP, Swear I’m Good at This on Frenchkiss Records. Opening is Philly band Sports, who sounds a whole lot like Diet Cig. Their latest album is out on Father/Daughter Records. $13, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://therealsports.bandcamp.com/album/all-of-something">All of Something by SPORTS</a>

And tonight Pageturners continues its summer series with Ojai and Ryan Menchaca. The free show starts at 10.

* * *

