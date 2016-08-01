Tim Kasher tonight; Travel Guide, Dave Nance, Matthew De Gennaro, Simon Joyner Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The most beautiful weekend of the year? Maybe… maybe.

Tonight at The Waiting Room it’s the return of Tim Kasher and his band. You read about Tim’s new album and record label right here. Now hear what all the talk is about. Joining him are Allison Weiss and Campdogzz. $12, 9 p.m.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) The Travel Guide, who just played at O’Leaver’s last month, headlines at Reverb Lounge. Dave Nance opens along with the double-bass attack of Relax, It’s Science. $8, 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Almost Music and Solid Jackson Books in the Blackstone are hosting St. Paul singer/songwriter Matthew De Gennaro. Opening is world traveler Simon Joyner and Rake Kash. $5, 8 p.m.

Finally, Sunday night Brothers hosts a free show with Nathan Ma, Kudzu and Matt Tillwick. 9:30 p.m. start time.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

