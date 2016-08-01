Sucettes, BIB tonight; Kyle Harvey, Brad Hoshaw, Jon Langford Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Ah, the proverbial first weekend of summer…

It starts tonight at Brothers Lounge with a show headlined by Omaha garage super-group Sucettes. Opening is Lazy Wranglers and red-hot noise-punk band BIB. $5, 9 p.m.

That’s really the only show on my radar for tonight, and there’s virtually nothing happening from an indie music standpoint Saturday. How did that happen?

Things turn around on Sunday.

We welcome back long-lost musician, poet and bartender Kyle Harvey. He’s in town for a CD release show at the Down Under Lounge Sunday night. I’ve been listening to Kyle’s new record and it’s pretty much what we’ve come to expect — warm-hearted songs about life and love with a mountain twang and a bearded croon. I assume there will be some sort of beard-off early in the evening between Kyle and the opening acts Brad Hoshaw and Justin Lamoureux. This is an early show — starts at 7:30. And it’s free!

The other big show happening early Sunday evening is Jon Langford at fabulous O’Leaver’s Langford is the founding member of the Mekons, Three Johns and Waco Brothers. The Electroliners open. This one starts early, too, at 6 p.m. and costs $5.

And that’s all I got for this Memorial Day weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

