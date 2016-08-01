Red Kate, Domestica tonight; The Dear Hunter, Montee Men, Chemicals, Beat Seekers, The Shins Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Looks like another cold, wet weekend. Let’s see what’s happening in the clubs…

Tonight at Brothers Lounge KC power punk act Red Kate headlines. Their sound is kind of a throwback to the ‘90s, which makes Domestica a great band to share the bill. DSM5 also stars. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://redkate.bandcamp.com/album/unamerican-activities">unamerican activities by Red Kate</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) Providence prog/emo rockers The Dear Hunter (Equal Vision Records) headlines at The Slowdown. Omaha post-rock band Fontenelle opens. $23.

Meanwhile, the mighty Montee Men opens Saturday night for Des Moines metal band Druids at fabulous O’Leaver’s. Jump the Tiger also is on the bill. $5, 9 p.m.

And progressive jazz superstars Chemicals plays Saturday night at The Blackstone Meatball. Joining them is The Tweedt/Van Fleet Jazz Quartet. 10 p.m. and FREE.

Finally, The Beat Seekers are celebrating the release of their new CD Battle Cry for a Declaration at Lookout Lounge Saturday night. Joining them are Graveyard Smash, The Shidiots, The Boner Killerz and DJ Crybaby. 8 p.m., $10 w/CD or $5 without CD.

<a href="http://thebeatseekers.bandcamp.com/album/battle-cry-for-a-declaration">Battle Cry for a Declaration by The Beat Seekers</a>

I almost forgot — The Shins play Stir Cove Saturday night. Tennis opens. 8 p.m. Tickets are an incredible $67.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

