Omaha Gives gets giving; new David Nance via NPR; Cool Ghouls, Those Far Out Arrows tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Apologies for my lack of updates the last couple of days. I’ve been working on a massive 5,000-word article for The Reader‘s Music Issue, which comes out next month. These deadlines, they’re killing me…

Today is the day when the city’s non-profit organizations take hat in hand and ask for your support. Of course I’m talking about Omaha Gives, the annual city-wide non-profit fund drive.

Among the local non-profit music organizations I’ll be donating to (which means you should donate to them as well) are:

Hear Nebraska — As a former HN Board member I know what good the organization does. As a music fan, musician or music-related business, you should know that Executive Director Andrew Norman and his team tirelessly do everything possible to promote Nebraska music. Among their primary projects are The Good Life Tour, Lincoln Calling and assorted programs that support the scene. They’ve got some massive plans in the works this year (and next) so get in on the ground floor by making your tax-deductible donation. If you want to find out more, swing by Omaha Bicycle Club in Benson, where the Hear Nebraska team will be camped out throughout the day coordinating their Omaha Gives efforts. Make your donation here.

Omaha Girls Rock! — The organization that’s all about empowering the area youth is still going strong. Help put a guitar or set of drumsticks in a young girl’s hands. Donate here.

Maha Music Festival — The state’s primary music festival has its best line-up ever for this year’s concert. But they still need cash to pull it off. Give here.

Geeze, this is one of my most expensive days of the year for me. Here are a few other organizations you should consider giving to:

* * *

NPR’s All Songs Considered did a nice little write-up on David Nance’s upcoming album Negative Boogie (Ba Da Bing Records), calling it “spastic dance music for rock ‘n’ roll deviants, a jabbing pointer finger at the soullessness of the pixelated present, blown out and blown up like a basement tape.” The record comes out in July. Check out a track below.

* * *

San Francisco garage-rock band Cool Ghouls headlines a show tonight at Brothers Lounge. The band has released records and cassettes on Burger, Empty Cellar, Melodic and P-Vine. Our very own Those Far Out Arrows opens the show. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://coolghouls420.bandcamp.com/album/a-swirling-fire-burning-through-the-rye">A Swirling Fire Burning Through The Rye by Cool Ghouls</a>

* * *

