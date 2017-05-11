Oberst on CBS; Clarence Tilton on O’Leaver’s patio, On the Cinder tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Conor Oberst provided a very matter-of-fact performance of “Too Late to Fixate” last night on the Late, Late Show. Stereogum said he looked “intense” and “hungover.” He just looked tired to me, though he sounded pretty durn good. The song, like most stuff off Salutations, is something of an earworm. Check it:

* * *

They’re talking about highs in the mid-70s this evening, which is perfect weather to kick off O’Leaver’s beer-garden season, and they’re doing it in style tonight with a performance by Clarence Tilton. $5, 6:30 p.m.

Also tonight, Buffalo NY “punk rock/melodic hardcore” act On the Cinder plays tonight at Brothers Lounge. Joining them are Vagora (Rhode Island punk) and Justified Aggression. $7, 9 p.m

<a href="http://onthecinder.bandcamp.com/album/the-fight-against-ourselves">The Fight Against Ourselves by On The Cinder</a>

* * *

