New Matt Whipkey, Courtney Barnett tracks…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Today’s news nugget is that Matt Whipkey has released a track from his upcoming LP Best New Music, titled “One Shot.” You can hear it below via Bandcamp. The album is slated for release next month. The Whipster actually has two albums in the works — the second is a concept album called Driver, which one assumes will also be released in the near future.

<a href="http://mattwhipkey.bandcamp.com/track/one-shot">One Shot by Matt Whipkey</a>

Speaking of new singles releases, yesterday Courtney Barnett released “How to Boil an Egg,” part of a split singles club from Milk! Records. Enjoy…

* * *

