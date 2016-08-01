Get out and Vote; Sam Smith (Whisperer), Bombpops, Orbiting Human Circus, Leif Vollebekk, David Nance tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another election day, another reason to vote. If you live in Omaha, go to the polls. I’m not going to tell you who to vote for, just vote.

* * *

Who is Sam Smith? What is Whisperer? There’s not much about the performer online, other than Smith (who performs as Whisperer) is from Seattle. And, of course, there’s his Bandcamp page. I’m kind of digging what I’m hearing, which has an acoustic Neil Young/Jackson Browne ’70s vibe. Anyway, Smith plays tonight at The Sidney with local heroes Mike Schlessinger and Sean Pratt. $5, 9 p.m.



Also tonight SoCal punk band The Bombpops (Fat Wreck Chords) plays at Lookout Lounge with Russian Girlfriends, Alpha 5 and The Boner Killerz. $10, 8 p.m.



Finally, tonight at The Waiting Room it’s The Orbiting Human Circus featuring The Music Tapes. According to TWR website, “This evening commemorates the release of The Orbiting Human Circus (of the Air), a fictional narrative podcast created by Julian Koster (Neutral Milk Hotel) and presented by the creators of Welcome to Night Vale (one of the most downloaded podcasts of all time).” I still don’t know what it is.

“Founded by Koster and Robbie Cucchiaro, the Music Tapes, seminal members of the beloved Elephant 6 Collective, are known for creating unique and extraordinary live events.” I’m lost. $15, 8 p.m.

Also Leif Vollebekk and David Nance at The Slowdown. $12, 8 p.m.

* * *

