Angel Olsen, Charles Bradley go Lincoln Calling; Sean Pratt, BFF, Ojai, FiFi NoNo debut tonight; High Up, McCarthy Trenching Saturday; Pile on the river Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Last night Lincoln Calling announced the “first wave” of its 2017 lineup. Charles Bradley, who had been booked to play last year’s LC but had to cancel due to illness, is back as promised. Joining him is 2015 indie breakout act Angel Olsen, Best Coast and Charli XCX. Those are the headliners, for now.

The highlight of next-tier artists includes Wand, Frankie Cosmos, Navy Gangs and Future Punx. Not a bad start, eh? You can see the full first-wave list at lincolncalling.com. Festival runs Sept. 29-30 at eight venues scattered throughout downtown Lincoln. Three-day passes are on sale now for $59. If you don’t plan on driving to Lincoln for three days, you’ll be able to pick up one-day passes in early August, but the pricing for those hasn’t been announced yet.

Who else will LC announce? We’ll have to wait and see.

* * *

So what’s happening back here in Omaha?

First off, it’s Benson First Friday again, and to help celebrate Sean Pratt & The Sweats are playing a set at The Sydney. The free set begins at 10 p.m.

Also, before you head to The Sydney, stop in at The Little Gallery, which is right across the street in the bottom of the Masonic Lodge building. Tonight’s featured artist is Jim Pattavina. We’ll be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Beer, wine, etc. More info here.

Ojai is hosting a CD release show for the sophomore LP On the Mend at fabulous O’Leaver’s (which I have to believe will have their back beer garden open). Joining them are Pleiades & the Bear and Kristen Taylor. $5, 9:30 p.m.

Over at The Brothers Lounge, it’s the debut of FiFi NoNo, a band that features a slew of familiar faces: Mike Zimmerman (DWNR and Flesh Eating Skin Disease) on guitar, Ben Eisenberger (Hussies) guitar, Josh Javorsky (DWNR) on bass, Jay Jacobson (Timecat and Relentless Approach) on drums, and Blake Kostszewa (Shrinks) on vocals. Check out their first recordings below. Also on the bill are Austin bands Vampyre and Oozer. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://fifinono.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-dirt-leave-me-alone">In the Dirt / Leave Me Alone by FiFi NoNo</a>

Saturday night it’s all about the big High Up / McCarthy Trenching gig at 1200 Club in the Holland Performing Arts Center. 8 p.m. $20.

Finally Sunday is the start of the 2017 Boat Cruise concert series brought to you by Perpetual Nerves. The kick-off event features indie rock gods Pile along with Universe Contest and Gnarwhal.

The boat, The River City Star, is docked at 151 Freedom Park Rd. The timeline:

6 p.m. – gates

7 p.m. – boat access

8 to 11 p.m. – boat cruise

Tickets are $17 Adv/$20 day of event. I went to one of these last year and it was a blast. I’m surprised this hasn’t sold out, actually. More information here.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

