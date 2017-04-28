The Travel Guide tonight; Morbs CD release, Lupines Saturday; Domestica Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Looks like another cold, wet weekend. Whatareyagonnado? It’s springtime. Anyway, here are a few shows to help get you through it. It’s gotta stop raining sometime…

Tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s it’s the return of The Travel Guide. The Wichita band has made O’Leaver’s a regular tour stop for years. See why. Opening is Edge of Arbor and new act Excellency (ex-Janglepop), $5, 9:30 p.m.

Tomorrow night The Morbs hosts a CD release show at The Brothers Lounge. Also on the bill are The Lupines, Brazen Throats and Muscle Cousins. $5, 9 p.m.

Then Sunday Lincoln legends Domestica headline O’Leaver’s awesome Sunday Social. Joining them on this early 5 p.m. show are All Young Girls Are Machine Guns and Sweats. Food will be available (not sure what it is or what it costs). $7.

Believe it or not, that’s it for this weekend. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend and stay dry.

