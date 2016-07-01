Record Store Day weekend; Zeta tonight; Earth Day (Closeness, Clarence Tilton, Icky Blossoms) Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s another frickin’ Record Store Day tomorrow. The key players are Homer’s, Almost Music and Drastic Plastic, though I’m sure there are others out there under my radar.

Mike Fratt at Homer’s in the Old Market said folks standing in line prior to the 10 a.m. opening will be showered with donuts, coffee and breakfast burritos.

“Again this year, we are raising money for Project Harmony,” Fratt said. “Last year we had a couple dozen test pressings and the profits from those went to PH. This year we have a couple dozen items, autographed stuff, special edition items, some test pressings, etc. Again, the profits go to PH. We are one of 50 stores in the U.S. to get one of the Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross/Mogwai autographed Before the Flood soundtracks. That is included in the PH promotion.”

Homer’s will give free T-shirts with $100 purchase. “Also, the first couple hundred will get a bag of some goodies, coupons, samplers, stickers, etc.,” Fratt said.

Down the street at Drastic Plastic Records, 1209 Howard St., Jeff Runnings and his crew have coffee and pastries for earlier risers. “(We have) discounts on past years RSD titleds and I’ve priced almost the entire 2017 RSD haul below MSRP,” Runnings said.

Finally, Almost Music, 3925 Farnam St. in the Blackstone District is hosting an all-day music festival. The doors open at 10 a.m. Music begins at 11. Here’s the line-up:

Erin Mitchell, 11 a.m. Mark Patrick, noon Loud Minority, 1 p.m. Church of Gravitron, 2 p.m. Montee Men, 3 p.m. Ridgelines, 4 p.m. Lodgings, 5 p.m. Screaming Plastic, 6 p.m. Dilute, 7 p.m. The Lazy Wranglers, 8 p.m.

Almost Music always serves coffee (a nod toward Dave, Tom and the Antiquarium days?) but also will be selling B&G Tasty Foods starting at noon.

What about the RSD offerings? The list is available online right here. Each store gets a different allocation, so you don’t know what you’ll find. Choose your startling point wisely, though it’s unlikely anyone will have a bigger selection than Homer’s. I don’t need to tell you to get in line before 10 if you want first dibs on the rare stuff. What’s on my list? I wouldn’t mind picking up that Spoon Hot Thoughts RSD exclusive or the new O+S album…

* * *

RSD is the highlight of the weekend, along with the Earth Day concert in Elmwood Park.

First, tonight, UK band Zeta plays at Milk Run (I’ve decided to drop the whole “New Milk Run” thing. It’s been a couple weeks. If you don’t know by now that they moved to Midtown Art Supply than you’re probably not interested in this show anyway). Zeta “fuses the retro, synth heavy decade of the ’80s with futuristic imagery, bringing past and future together in a Cyberpunk-esque package.” Hmm… Bokr Tov and No Getter open. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://joinzeta.bandcamp.com/album/slingshot-ep">Slingshot EP by Zeta w Chris Pyrate</a>

Saturday is Omaha’s Earth Day celebration in Elmwood Park. It’ll be the usual collection of hippie-meets-sustainability culture. Expect to see someone belly dancing next to a guy talking about the joys of worm composting.

There’s also a live music stage, and this year’s offering is pretty impressive. Closeness (the new project by Todd and Orenda Fink) plays at 2 p.m.; Clarence Tilton’s at 3 p.m. and Icky Blossoms is at 4 p.m. The full schedule is here.

Tomorrow nigh (Saturday) The Brothers Lounge hosts skatepunk band The Z.G.’s along with Lockjaw, The Frumps and Omaha’s The New Rosenbergs. $5, 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

