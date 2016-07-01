Go Vote; The Courtneys, Dave Nance, Vegetable Deluxe, Nathan Ma at Milk Run tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

No update today because I’m voting over the lunch hour. If you live in Omaha, get yourself to the polls.

* * *

Tonight at the new Milk Run at Midtown Art Supply, 2578 Harney St., Vancouver band The Courtneys headlines. That arbiter of indie rock taste makers Pitchfork gave the band’s new album, II (2017, Flying Nun) a massive 8.0 rating. Joining them tonight are Dave Nance Band, Vegetable Deluxe and Nathan Ma & The Rosettes. Big show. 9 p.m., $10, enter through the back door, y’all…

<a href="http://thecourtneys.bandcamp.com/album/ii">II by The Courtneys</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.