Delicate Steve, Hand Painted Police Car, Ocean Black, BFF tonight; Local Natives, RAF, Uh Oh Saturday; Dolores Diaz, High Up, Sinai Vessel Sunday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Busy weekend for shows; and it could be the first spring-feeling weekend of the year (as long as we don’t get smoked out by Kansas field burns)…

Let’s start in Benson. Tonight sees the return of Delicate Steve, this time to Reverb Lounge. The instrumental indie act has a new record out, This is Steve (2017, Anti-) and it’s pretty sweet. The dude competing to be the “hardest working rocker in Omaha” (seems like he plays every night somewhere) — David Nance — opens the show. $12, 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, there’s a very special show at The Brothers Lounge tonight when both Hand Painted Police Car and Ocean Black bid adieu to primary member Jeff Harder, who is moving away forever. Opening is the double-bass explosion of Relax, It’s Science. I suspect this could be a drunken riot of an evening. $5, 9 p.m.

Also tonight The Morbs headlines at fabulous O’Leaver’s, with House Vacations, Steve Nichols and Jacob James Wilton. $5, 9:30 p.m.

Tonight at the new Milk Run, 2578 Harney St. (inside Midtown Art Supply, enter in the back!) it’s Minneapolis shoegaze act Brilliant Beast with Lord Byron, Little Ripple and Tom Bartolomei. $5, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://brilliantbeast.bandcamp.com/album/dissolve">Dissolve by Brilliant Beast</a>

And Benson First Friday is happening tonight. It behooves me to tell you about the opening we have at our art gallery — The Little Gallery, 5901 Maple St. (in the east bay of the Masonic Temple building) — where artist Sean Jackson has created an installation wherein he’s developed weapons from common house-hold items. Yow! There’s a backstory to all of it, which you can read here. Drop in and have a beer. We’ll be there from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday night’s big event is Local Natives at The Slowdown, which you read about yesterday here. It’s SOLD OUT. Little Scream opens at 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, ’80s Omaha hardcore act RAF takes the stage once again, this time at O’Leaver’s. Joining them is Black Death Jet Set (Sioux City) and The Siouxer Rats. Punk it up! $5, 10 p.m.

The Blackstone Meatball is continuing its Saturday night concert series with Uh Oh and Sean Paul. 10 p.m., and FREE.

Finally, Sunday night is that big benefit for Justice For Our Neighbors-Nebraska and The Nebraska Cultural Endowment headlined by Dolores Diaz and the Standby Club, with High Up and Icky Blossoms. The 7 p.m. show is $15, plus there will be a raffle for some sweet prizes. More info here.

That’s not all. Over at the all new Milk Run North Carolina band Sinai Vessel (Tiny Engines) headlines with Household and No•Getter. $7, 9 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

