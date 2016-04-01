Lucy’s Pub featured in new Uh-Oh video; House Fest next weekend…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Sorry for the outage the last couple of days. Crazy work, ya know. While I’ve been away, the fine folks of the band Uh-Oh released a new video for the tune “Songs in the Kitchen” from their latest album You’re Not Dead. The vid is embedded below.
Directed by Matt Mejstrik and Ian Snyder, the video captures a night at Lucy’s Pub, 8932 Blondo St. which isn’t a pub at all, rather it’s the location for house shows, including the one captured last December in this video. Mejstrik has made videos in the past for the likes of Universe Contest, Bogusman and The Way Out. The video feels like a modern-day John Hughes movie (or at least the party sequence from one) supporting a song that sounds like sounds like a mash-up of alt country, indie and emo (Uncle Tupelo emo?).
If Lucy’s Pub looks like a fun place to hang, you can find out for yourself next weekend, when the house hosts Houses Fest in conjunction with We’re Trying Records. The festival, which runs March 17-18, has a deep schedule of performances. Consider it your alternative to SXSW (which will be happening at the same time in Austin). Check out the line-up below.
Entry is $5 per night, but all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood!
March 17 @ 7p-12a
7 p – Doom Lagoon \\ Omaha, NE \\ Pirate Battle Funk Jazz
7:45 p – Low Long Signal \\ Omaha/Lincoln, NE \\ Space Rock
8:30 p – House Vacations \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Swamp Rock
http://www.housevacations.bandcamp.com/
9:15 p – No•Getter \\ Omaha, NE \\ Indie/Punk
https://nogetter.bandcamp.com/
10 p – The Way Out \\ Ashland, NE \\ Shoegaze/Indie Rock
http://music.thewayoutband.com/
10:45 p – Uh Oh \\ Omaha, NE \\ Rock & Roll
http://www.uhoh.bandcamp.com/
11:30 p – Walk By Sea \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Indie Rock
http://www.walkbysea.bandcamp.com/
12:15 a – No Thanks \\ Omaha, NE \\ Punk
https://no-thanks.bandcamp.com/
1 a – Remo Drive \\ Minnesota \\ Dance Punk
March 18 @ 12p-12a
Basement Stage
12:40 p – Timecat \\ Omaha, NE \\ Midtown Moon Rock
http://timecatne.bandcamp.com/
2 p – Bed Rest \\ Omaha, NE \\ Sleepy Rock
https://bedrestomaha.bandcamp.com/
3:20 p – Bogusman \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Punk
http://bogusman.bandcamp.com/
4:40 p – Salt Creek – NE \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Indie Rock
https://saltcreekne.bandcamp.com/
6 p – Idlefox \\ Omaha, NE \\ Fox Rock
http://idlefox.bandcamp.com/
7:20 p – Pelafina \\ Chicago, IL \\ Midwest Emo
https://pelafina.bandcamp.com/
8:40 p – The Morbs \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Synth Garage
https://themorbs.bandcamp.com/
10 p – Leftmore \\ Denver, CO \\ Indie Rock
http://leftmore.bandcamp.com/
11:20 p – Hideaway \\ Custer, SD \\ Shoegaze/Indie Rock
http://hideawaysd.bandcamp.com/
12:40 p – Riala \\ Kansas City, MO \\ Cinematic Ragamorales
https://riala.bandcamp.com/
Garage Stage
Noon – Employer \\ Kansas City, MO \\ Garbage Rock
http://thisisemployer.bandcamp.com/
1:20 p – Chess Club \\ Lawrence, KS \\ Emo/Math Rock
https://chessclubband.bandcamp.com/
2:40 p – Kill Vargas \\ Wichita, KS \\ Alternative
https://killvargas.bandcamp.com/
4 p – Lulay \\ Omaha, NE \\ Pop Crunch
https://lulay.bandcamp.com/
5:20 p – This Machine Kills Vibes \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Dream Punk
http://thismachinekillsvibes.bandcamp.com/
6:40 p – The Ambulanters \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Sad Rock
https://theambulanters.bandcamp.com/
8:00 p – Super Ghost \\ Omaha, NE \\ Rock
http://superghostnoise.bandcamp.com/
9:20 p – I Forgot To Love My Father \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Party Emo
http://iforgottolovemyfather.bandcamp.com/
10:40 p – Better Friend \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Punk
https://betterfriend.bandcamp.com/
Midnight – Staghorn \\ St. Louis, MO \\ Post-Rock
http://staghorn.bandcamp.com/
1:20 p – Lobby Boxer \\ St. Louis, MO \\ Heavy Pedal Leopard Thunder
http://www.lobbyboxer.bandcamp.com/
* * *
