Lucy’s Pub featured in new Uh-Oh video; House Fest next weekend…

Sorry for the outage the last couple of days. Crazy work, ya know. While I’ve been away, the fine folks of the band Uh-Oh released a new video for the tune “Songs in the Kitchen” from their latest album You’re Not Dead. The vid is embedded below.

Directed by Matt Mejstrik and Ian Snyder, the video captures a night at Lucy’s Pub, 8932 Blondo St. which isn’t a pub at all, rather it’s the location for house shows, including the one captured last December in this video. Mejstrik has made videos in the past for the likes of Universe Contest, Bogusman and The Way Out. The video feels like a modern-day John Hughes movie (or at least the party sequence from one) supporting a song that sounds like sounds like a mash-up of alt country, indie and emo (Uncle Tupelo emo?).

If Lucy’s Pub looks like a fun place to hang, you can find out for yourself next weekend, when the house hosts Houses Fest in conjunction with We’re Trying Records. The festival, which runs March 17-18, has a deep schedule of performances. Consider it your alternative to SXSW (which will be happening at the same time in Austin). Check out the line-up below.

Entry is $5 per night, but all proceeds go to Planned Parenthood!

March 17 @ 7p-12a

7 p – Doom Lagoon \\ Omaha, NE \\ Pirate Battle Funk Jazz



7:45 p – Low Long Signal \\ Omaha/Lincoln, NE \\ Space Rock

8:30 p – House Vacations \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Swamp Rock

http://www.housevacations.bandcamp.com/

9:15 p – No•Getter \\ Omaha, NE \\ Indie/Punk

https://nogetter.bandcamp.com/

10 p – The Way Out \\ Ashland, NE \\ Shoegaze/Indie Rock

http://music.thewayoutband.com/

10:45 p – Uh Oh \\ Omaha, NE \\ Rock & Roll

http://www.uhoh.bandcamp.com/

11:30 p – Walk By Sea \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Indie Rock

http://www.walkbysea.bandcamp.com/

12:15 a – No Thanks \\ Omaha, NE \\ Punk

https://no-thanks.bandcamp.com/

1 a – Remo Drive \\ Minnesota \\ Dance Punk



March 18 @ 12p-12a

Basement Stage

12:40 p – Timecat \\ Omaha, NE \\ Midtown Moon Rock

http://timecatne.bandcamp.com/

2 p – Bed Rest \\ Omaha, NE \\ Sleepy Rock

https://bedrestomaha.bandcamp.com/

3:20 p – Bogusman \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Punk

http://bogusman.bandcamp.com/

4:40 p – Salt Creek – NE \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Indie Rock

https://saltcreekne.bandcamp.com/

6 p – Idlefox \\ Omaha, NE \\ Fox Rock

http://idlefox.bandcamp.com/

7:20 p – Pelafina \\ Chicago, IL \\ Midwest Emo

https://pelafina.bandcamp.com/

8:40 p – The Morbs \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Synth Garage

https://themorbs.bandcamp.com/

10 p – Leftmore \\ Denver, CO \\ Indie Rock

http://leftmore.bandcamp.com/

11:20 p – Hideaway \\ Custer, SD \\ Shoegaze/Indie Rock

http://hideawaysd.bandcamp.com/

12:40 p – Riala \\ Kansas City, MO \\ Cinematic Ragamorales

https://riala.bandcamp.com/

Garage Stage

Noon – Employer \\ Kansas City, MO \\ Garbage Rock

http://thisisemployer.bandcamp.com/

1:20 p – Chess Club \\ Lawrence, KS \\ Emo/Math Rock

https://chessclubband.bandcamp.com/

2:40 p – Kill Vargas \\ Wichita, KS \\ Alternative

https://killvargas.bandcamp.com/

4 p – Lulay \\ Omaha, NE \\ Pop Crunch

https://lulay.bandcamp.com/

5:20 p – This Machine Kills Vibes \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Dream Punk

http://thismachinekillsvibes.bandcamp.com/

6:40 p – The Ambulanters \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Sad Rock

https://theambulanters.bandcamp.com/

8:00 p – Super Ghost \\ Omaha, NE \\ Rock

http://superghostnoise.bandcamp.com/

9:20 p – I Forgot To Love My Father \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Party Emo

http://iforgottolovemyfather.bandcamp.com/

10:40 p – Better Friend \\ Lincoln, NE \\ Punk

https://betterfriend.bandcamp.com/

Midnight – Staghorn \\ St. Louis, MO \\ Post-Rock

http://staghorn.bandcamp.com/

1:20 p – Lobby Boxer \\ St. Louis, MO \\ Heavy Pedal Leopard Thunder

http://www.lobbyboxer.bandcamp.com/

* * *

