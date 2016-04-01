Susto tonight CANCELLED (but listen to their new record)…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

When I wrote that Ten Questions with Dawes the other day, I researched the band and found a lot of reference to the “Laurel Canyon Sound,” made famous by Joni, CSNY and Jackson Browne. The influence is definitely there.

But nothing sounds more like Jackson Browne than Susto, especially on the band’s new album & I’m Fine Today (2017, Caroline). The Charleston five-piece will be opening dates for Lumineers this summer, where no doubt they’ll break through to the next level of stardom. Frontman Justin Osborne’s voice is at times the spitting image of Browne’s, though musically the band veers between that Laural Canyon sunset rock and more modern indie. It’s a surprising record.

Anyway, I wrote all the above this morning before tonight’s show at Slowdown Jr. got cancelled due to an illness in the band. Still, check out their record, below, and dream about warmer days.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.