O+S returns with new album; tomorrow’s LVL UP show moves to Sweatshop…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

How about those Oscars? Can you even imagine f-ing up that much on such a giant stage? On the plus side, it’s nice to see something other than politics dominate the 24-hour news cycle.

Back to music…

Last week, O+S — Orenda Fink and Scalpelist (Cedric LeMoyne of Remy Zero) — announced they will be releasing via Saddle Creek Records a new album called You Were Once the Sun, Now You’re the Moon. The album, which is slated for this spring, is the follow up to their delectable 2009 self-titled debut, which is probably my favorite non-Azure Ray Orenda Fink release.

The new album was produced by O+S and Birmingham’s Jeffrey Cain, and mixed by the incomparable Andy LeMaster (who remembers Now It’s Overhead?). It also includes musical contributions from Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace, Beck), Zac Rae (Death Cab For Cutie, Fiona Apple) and David Levita (Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette), among others.

The first single, “Hold You Down,” was posted on SoundCloud. Check it out:

* * *

In other news, that long-awaited LVL UP show, which had been slated for Milk Run, has been moved to Sweatshop Gallery, which makes me think we’ve seen the last rock show at the old Milk Run space on Leavenworth. Palm, Bed Rest and Thick Paint open the 9 p.m. show tomorrow night. Tickets are $10 today, $12 tomorrow…

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2017 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.