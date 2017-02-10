Landlady (Brown Sugar of Man Man), Brad Hoshaw tonight; High Up, Wolf Dealer Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The weekend…

Top of mind is tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s where Landlady headlines. As mentioned earlier this week, Landlady is a project by Adam Schatz a.k.a. Brown Sugar of the band Man Man. The opening line-up ain’t bad, either: red hot Thick Paint (featuring Reptar’s Graham Patrick Ulicny) and the inimitable Sam Adam Martin. Note $7 cover, starts at 9:30 p.m. Could be packed…

<a href="http://landlady.bandcamp.com/album/the-world-is-a-loud-place">The World Is A Loud Place by Landlady</a>

Also tonight, Brad Hoshaw opens for Dan Tedesco Band at Reverb Lounge. $10, 9 p.m.

And Milk Run’s got a busy weekend. Tonight Minneapolis post-hardcore band Infinite Me headlines with No Getter and Wisconsin grindcore act Falter, Minneapolis’ Casual and Lincoln’s Leaves Brown. Couldn’t they get one more act on this bill? $5, 9 p.m.

Tomorrow night, I have no idea who Leopold and His Fiction are, but I do know who High Up is and they’re opening for L&HF at Slowdown Jr. Here’s your chance to buy a copy of their swanky new cassette! Also on the bill is Lawrence act La Guerre. $10 Adv/$12 DOS, this one starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="http://katlynconroy.bandcamp.com/album/b-side-your-heart">B Side Your Heart by La Guerre</a>

Meanwhile, over at Milk Run Saturday night, Des Moines’ Karen Meat headlines a show that also features Wolf Dealer (Jason Steady’s latest and greatest), Haunted Gauntlet and Iowa City’s Anthony Worden. $8, 9 p.m.

<a href="http://karenmeat.bandcamp.com/track/part-of-the-party">Part of the Party by Karen Meat</a>

Also Saturday night, Barley Street Tavern has The Clocks, Ultra Violet and Low Long Signal. $5, 9 p.m.

Milk Run closes out the weekend Sunday night with Windor Diets (acoustic project by Mike Hansen of Pass the Flask), Grazing, Jamire Gray, Mad at You and Jeff Miller. $7, 9 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

